Bigg Boss Marathi star Divya Shinde booked for alleged attack on Pune doctor over Rs500,000 demand

According to the FIR cited by the newspaper, Gaikwad is a member of the Karunadeep Foundation, which organised the ‘Kala Avishkar Mahotsav’ at Balgandharva Auditorium from September 1 to 3.

Gaikwad’s brother Mahendra alleged that Shinde had not been invited to the event but attended and addressed the gathering as a social media influencer. She later allegedly demanded Rs500,000, claiming that the programme had received publicity because of her appearance.

The complaint alleges that Dhamdhere subsequently threatened Gaikwad on September 23, warning that people would be sent to assault him at his residence if the money was not paid.

Gaikwad allegedly told them that he suffered from paralysis and was merely a member of the organisation behind the programme and had no role in its finances.

At around 8.30pm, Shinde and several others allegedly arrived at Gaikwad’s residence in Nyati Highlands and assaulted him with a wooden stick, belt and metal utensil, according to the FIR cited by The Indian Express.

The attackers also allegedly vandalised his home and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the money. His son was also allegedly threatened.

NDTV, citing Gaikwad’s complaint, reported that the attackers also used sharp weapons and allegedly took his car before leaving. The broadcaster said visuals showed Gaikwad with deep head injuries requiring stitches as well as injuries to his face.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.