GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Bigg Boss Marathi star Divya Shinde booked for alleged attack on Pune doctor over Rs500,000 demand

Police say 65-year-old retired doctor was assaulted at home after alleged Rs500,000 demand

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Divya Shinde and retired doctor Vidyadhar Gaikwad, who has accused her and others of assaulting him at his Pune home. Photo: The Indian Express
Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Divya Shinde and retired doctor Vidyadhar Gaikwad, who has accused her and others of assaulting him at his Pune home. Photo: The Indian Express
Source: The Indian Express

Dubai: Police have booked Bigg Boss Marathi contestant and social media influencer Divya Shinde and several others for allegedly assaulting a 65-year-old retired government doctor at his Pune home following an alleged Rs500,000 demand.

The case was registered at Kalepadal police station on Friday following a complaint by Dr Vidyadhar Gaikwad, who retired as a medical officer from Pune’s Cantonment Hospital in 2021, The Indian Express reported.

According to the FIR cited by the newspaper, Gaikwad is a member of the Karunadeep Foundation, which organised the ‘Kala Avishkar Mahotsav’ at Balgandharva Auditorium from September 1 to 3.

Gaikwad’s brother Mahendra alleged that Shinde had not been invited to the event but attended and addressed the gathering as a social media influencer. She later allegedly demanded Rs500,000, claiming that the programme had received publicity because of her appearance.

Gaikwad transferred about Rs50,000 to her through Google Pay, but she allegedly continued demanding more money, The Indian Express reported, citing his brother.

Threats before alleged attack

According to the FIR, Shinde, along with Anna Dhamdhere and others, allegedly went to Gaikwad’s residence in Pune’s Mohammadwadi area on September 17 and demanded Rs500,000.

The complaint alleges that Dhamdhere subsequently threatened Gaikwad on September 23, warning that people would be sent to assault him at his residence if the money was not paid.

Gaikwad allegedly told them that he suffered from paralysis and was merely a member of the organisation behind the programme and had no role in its finances.

The alleged threats culminated in an attack on Thursday night.

At around 8.30pm, Shinde and several others allegedly arrived at Gaikwad’s residence in Nyati Highlands and assaulted him with a wooden stick, belt and metal utensil, according to the FIR cited by The Indian Express.

The attackers also allegedly vandalised his home and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the money. His son was also allegedly threatened.

NDTV, citing Gaikwad’s complaint, reported that the attackers also used sharp weapons and allegedly took his car before leaving. The broadcaster said visuals showed Gaikwad with deep head injuries requiring stitches as well as injuries to his face.

Gaikwad was taken to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital for treatment, police said.

Attempted murder charge

Police have booked Shinde, Dhamdhere and others under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to alleged attempted murder, causing hurt, criminal intimidation and extortion, The Indian Express reported.

Investigators have obtained CCTV footage from the building where the alleged assault took place and have launched a probe.

NDTV reported that Assistant Police Inspector Amit Shete was conducting the investigation.

Shinde, known as “Sarkar” on social media, has more than one million followers across social media platforms, according to The Indian Express.

She appeared on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 earlier this year but was ejected from the show in February following allegations that she had threatened fellow contestants.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Clothing label leads Bengaluru police to killer

Clothing label leads Bengaluru police to killer

2h ago2m read
UAE-India transfers to face delays as Indian banks plan three-day strike

UAE remittances: What to know before India bank strike

4m read
India's Neeraj Chopra

Why is Neeraj Chopra not competing at Asian Games 2026?

1m read
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

DK Shivakumar’s ‘two marriages’ remark sparks row

2m read