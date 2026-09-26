Bigg Boss Marathi star Divya Shinde booked for alleged attack on Pune doctor over Rs500,000 demand

Police say 65-year-old retired doctor was assaulted at home after alleged Rs500,000 demand
Dubai: Police have booked Bigg Boss Marathi contestant and social media influencer Divya Shinde and several others for allegedly assaulting a 65-year-old retired government doctor at his Pune home following an alleged Rs500,000 demand.
The case was registered at Kalepadal police station on Friday following a complaint by Dr Vidyadhar Gaikwad, who retired as a medical officer from Pune’s Cantonment Hospital in 2021, The Indian Express reported.
According to the FIR cited by the newspaper, Gaikwad is a member of the Karunadeep Foundation, which organised the ‘Kala Avishkar Mahotsav’ at Balgandharva Auditorium from September 1 to 3.
Gaikwad’s brother Mahendra alleged that Shinde had not been invited to the event but attended and addressed the gathering as a social media influencer. She later allegedly demanded Rs500,000, claiming that the programme had received publicity because of her appearance.
Gaikwad transferred about Rs50,000 to her through Google Pay, but she allegedly continued demanding more money, The Indian Express reported, citing his brother.
According to the FIR, Shinde, along with Anna Dhamdhere and others, allegedly went to Gaikwad’s residence in Pune’s Mohammadwadi area on September 17 and demanded Rs500,000.
The complaint alleges that Dhamdhere subsequently threatened Gaikwad on September 23, warning that people would be sent to assault him at his residence if the money was not paid.
Gaikwad allegedly told them that he suffered from paralysis and was merely a member of the organisation behind the programme and had no role in its finances.
The alleged threats culminated in an attack on Thursday night.
At around 8.30pm, Shinde and several others allegedly arrived at Gaikwad’s residence in Nyati Highlands and assaulted him with a wooden stick, belt and metal utensil, according to the FIR cited by The Indian Express.
The attackers also allegedly vandalised his home and threatened to kill him if he failed to pay the money. His son was also allegedly threatened.
NDTV, citing Gaikwad’s complaint, reported that the attackers also used sharp weapons and allegedly took his car before leaving. The broadcaster said visuals showed Gaikwad with deep head injuries requiring stitches as well as injuries to his face.
Gaikwad was taken to the government-run Sassoon General Hospital for treatment, police said.
Police have booked Shinde, Dhamdhere and others under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to alleged attempted murder, causing hurt, criminal intimidation and extortion, The Indian Express reported.
Investigators have obtained CCTV footage from the building where the alleged assault took place and have launched a probe.
NDTV reported that Assistant Police Inspector Amit Shete was conducting the investigation.
Shinde, known as “Sarkar” on social media, has more than one million followers across social media platforms, according to The Indian Express.
She appeared on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6 earlier this year but was ejected from the show in February following allegations that she had threatened fellow contestants.