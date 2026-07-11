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TV actor Rohit Chandel held after minor alleges stalking and assault

The actor has been booked under the POCSO Act following a complaint by a 16-year-old

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Television actor Rohit Chandel arrested for allegedly stalking, harassing a minor
Television actor Rohit Chandel arrested for allegedly stalking, harassing a minor

Mumbai: Actor Rohit Chandel, who predominantly works in television has been arrested by the Ghatkopar police for allegedly stalking, repeatedly calling, harassing and assaulting a 16-year-old girl in an eastern suburb of Mumbai.

Police have booked the actor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As per the complaint, the accused, who is a resident of an eastern suburb, had allegedly repeatedly called the minor on her mobile phone from his number as well as several other numbers, allegedly harassing her.

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The complaint further alleges that on July 5, he confronted the girl near her residential building, chased her, picked up an argument, abused her and assaulted her by hitting her with his hands

The police have booked him under Sections 78, 115 (2) 352 of the BNS and Section 12 of the POCSO Act. The accused called her several times from December 2025 to July 7.

Rohit Chandel began his acting career with supporting roles before gaining wider recognition through youth-oriented and family dramas. Over the years, he has appeared in popular television shows earning praise for his natural screen presence and versatility.

He made his television debut in 2014, and gradually built his career through shows. His breakthrough came when he portrayed Peshwa Baji Rao in 'Kashibai Bajirao Ballal', earning recognition for his commanding screen presence. He also appeared in the streaming series 'Escaype Live'.

He is also quite active on social media, where he shares glimpses of his personal life, fitness routine, and behind-the-scenes moments from shoots. However, the recent allegations put his social media conduct under extreme scrutiny.

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