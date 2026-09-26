Why is Neeraj Chopra not competing at Asian Games 2026?

Defending champion’s withdrawal opens door for Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh
Dubai: Neeraj Chopra will not compete at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, leaving India without its biggest name in the men’s javelin throw.
Chopra was initially selected for the Games and was expected to defend the Asian Games title he won in Hangzhou in 2023. However, his campaign came to an end after he suffered an ankle ligament injury during a training session following the Lausanne Diamond League. The injury also ruled him out of the remainder of the 2026 season.
The absence means Chopra will not get the opportunity to complete a hat-trick of Asian Games gold medals. He won his first title at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games with a throw of 88.06 metres before retaining the crown in Hangzhou.
Chopra is also a two-time Olympic medallist. He won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics before claiming silver at Paris 2024. He became the first Indian track-and-field athlete to win Olympic gold and remains one of the country’s most successful athletes.
India will instead have Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in the men’s javelin competition. Rohit enters the event with a 2026 season-best throw of 87.68m, while Yash Vir has recorded 85.41m. Both were named in India’s final athletics squad after Chopra’s withdrawal.
Chopra’s absence leaves India without its defending champion, but the country will still have two representatives aiming to keep the javelin title in Indian hands.
The qualification for men’s Javelin throw event will start on September 26 before the final taking place on 28th.