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Vir Das makes history with third International Emmy nod as India scores two nominations

Netflix and SonyLIV titles lead India’s double charge at 2026 International Emmys

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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With this nomination, Vir Das becomes the first Indian to be recognised three times by the International Emmys
With this nomination, Vir Das becomes the first Indian to be recognised three times by the International Emmys

India will have two chances at the International Emmy Awards 2026. When the nominations were revealed on Wednesday, September 23, Vir Das's Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Fool Volume made the Comedy shortlist, and SonyLIV's sports drama Real Kashmir Football Club was named in the Drama Series category.

A record for Vir Das

With this nomination, Vir Das becomes the first Indian to be recognised three times by the International Emmys. His run began in 2021 with Vir Das: For India. In 2023, Vir Das: Landing went on to win the award. Fool Volume now competes with Division Palermo: Season 2, Man vs Baby and Old Dog, New Tricks.

The comedian in his statement, said he found it amusing that a show titled Fool Volume had earned him the honour. He also said the special grew out of a period when he had lost his voice, so seeing it reach a global stage felt surreal. Looking back, he credited For India with showing him that Indian comedy could travel internationally and Landing with bringing him the trophy. He thanked Netflix and his team for backing what he called a deeply personal project. He added that he had never imagined three nominations when he made his first special, and joked that "the fool keeps getting louder."

His full statement reads: "There’s something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume. This special came from a period when I literally lost my voice, so to see something that began in silence travel this far is pretty surreal. For India was the first time I understood that our comedy could find a home on a global stage, Landing gave me an Emmy, and now Fool Volume has brought me back into that conversation. I’m incredibly grateful to Netflix, my team and everyone who helped make this very strange, very personal show. Three nominations is something I never imagined when we made the first one, so I’m just going to enjoy the fact that the fool keeps getting louder."

A true story from the valley reaches the world stage

Real Kashmir Football Club premiered on SonyLIV in December 2025. It was directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and Mahesh Mathai and stars Manav Kaul and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. The series tells the real story of Real Kashmir FC, the first professional football club to come out of Jammu and Kashmir.

Its competition in the Drama Series category is A Thousand Blows, Carême and Menem.

Kaul said the show is among his favourite projects and that he had long felt it deserved wider recognition. He praised the team behind it for their effort and said he was thrilled by the news.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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