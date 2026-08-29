GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Neeraj Chopra ruled out of 2026 season with ankle ligament tear, to miss Asian Games title defence

Season-best form cut short by training mishap, focus shifts to recovery

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India's Neeraj Chopra
India's Neeraj Chopra
AFP

New Delhi: India's two-time Olympic javelin medallist Neeraj Chopra said on Saturday that he has been ruled out for the rest of the 2026 athletics season due to an ankle injury.

"It's disappointing, especially because I felt close to finding my rhythm," he said in a statement. "But, as they say, setbacks are part of the journey." 

Chopra, 28, the poster boy for the sport in the world's most populous country, took silver at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

He had been expected to defend his javelin throw title at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya next month.

"After a period of hard work, I finally felt I was gaining the momentum I had been looking for with a season's best throw in Lausanne (Switzerland)," Chopra said in a social media post.

"Unfortunately, shortly after, I sustained a ligament tear in my ankle during training," he added.

"After discussions with my doctor and team, we've decided that I will sit out the rest of this season."

The javelin star won an Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021 and silver in Paris in 2024. 

Chopra's 2021 victory was India's first Olympic track and field gold, and it made him an overnight national icon. 

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India, Kuwait agree to strengthen defence cooperation

India, Kuwait agree to strengthen defence cooperation

2m read
Heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Monday, leading to disruption of flight services.

Several flights diverted as rain disrupts services

2m read
India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval with Chinese FM Wang Yi

India security chief visits China for border talks

1m read
GTA 6 is set to arrive in India on 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S

GTA 6 'leaked' online: Group issues threat

3m read