GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Australia agrees to sell uranium to India, ending a long stalemate

Move marks shift in non‑proliferation stance amid India’s growing power demand

Last updated:
AP
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, is welcomed to the stage by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to address the Australia-India Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, July 9, 2026.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, is welcomed to the stage by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to address the Australia-India Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, July 9, 2026.
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP): Australia will begin to sell uranium to India for peaceful purposes after the two countries' leaders signed an administrative deal Thursday, enacting an agreement on exports of the material that was held up for years over concerns about weapons use.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the joint announcement after a meeting in Melbourne.

The leaders didn't immediately supply details of how much uranium would be sold, or when. Exports of Australian uranium to India stalled after an agreement to do so in 2014, because of concern that the material could be used to make weapons.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here 

Australia has the world's largest known uranium resources, but the country doesn't use any nuclear power or weapons and all uranium is exported. India, which has a population of 1.4 billion people and a growing middle class, wants to install 100 gigawatts of nuclear power by 2047 — enough to power nearly 60 million Indian homes a year. But obtaining uranium hasn’t been simple.

India has doubled the amount of nuclear power installed in the country in the last decade, but that still makes up just 3% of its electricity.

India isn't a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which recognizes only the United States, China, Britain, France and Russia as nuclear weapons powers. Australia, which is a signatory country, refuses to sell uranium to non-signatories.

India says the treaty is discriminatory because it recognizes as legitimate nuclear weapon states only those that tested nuclear devices before January 1967, which would would disqualify it permanently.

The country was hit with international technology sanctions and uranium trade bans after it conducted nuclear tests in 1998.

The Nuclear Suppliers Group of countries, which includes the U.S., in 2008 granted a waiver allowing India to buy uranium from its members and Delhi has since pursued bilateral pacts to permit sales of the material. It inked such a deal with Canada in March.

Australia's leaders historically ruled out doing the same until Delhi signed the treaty. Canberra's position has eased, however, and it agreed to allow exports in 2014, subject to International Atomic Energy Agency Safeguards and “separation of the Indian civilian and military nuclear programs,” according to a government website.

Thursday's administrative agreement was expected to remove obstacles to enacting the earlier deal.

Modi is visiting Australia for an annual leaders' summit between the two countries. In their joint statement, Modi and Albanese also pledged greater defense and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, “reflecting a step‑change in the depth and ambition” of the relationship, the text of the statement read.

The pledge for closer cooperation on regional security came days after Australia criticized China for test firing a long-range ballistic missile from one of its nuclear-powered submarines into the South Pacific Ocean, an area protected by an anti-nuclear treaty.

The two leaders did not cite China when they announced the bolstered strategic ties, and didn't take questions from reporters after their statements Thursday. Thousands of people turned out in the city of Melbourne in hopes of seeing India's Prime Minister during his visit.

India is Australia’s fifth largest trading partner, with two-way trade in goods and services valued at 54.4 billion Australian dollars ($37.7 billion) in the 2024-2025 financial year, according to Australian government figures.

Earlier this week, Modi visited Indonesia and on Friday he'll travel to New Zealand for his first visit to the country. India and New Zealand signed a free trade agreement in April.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Nation becomes great when it moves forward on strength of dreams: PM Modi

India Independence Day: Modi charts Viksit Bharat path

2m read
Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How Lulu Group strengthens India-GCC trade links

2m read
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) stands next to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) as he shakes hands with former Australian cricket team captain Steve Waugh (R) during a visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on July 10, 2026.

Sport takes centre stage in Modi-Albanese meeting

1m read
PM Modi meets Australian Opposition leader, highlights bipartisan support for India-Australia ties

PM Modi meets Australian opposition leader

2m read