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Indian influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Punjab

Family statements recorded as police investigate Mad Sandhu's tragic death

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Indian influencer Mad Sandhu shot dead in Punjab
ANI

Indian influencer Mad Sandhu was shot dead in Amritsar, Punjab on Saturday.

The make-up artist was shot at on Loharka Road. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital in critical condition, reports ANI.  He died during treatment, it adds.

An investigation has been launched, said police, adding that they are following up on some leads.

DCP PS Virk was quoted as saying by ANI that statements by family members have been taken and an FIR has been lodged. The motive remains unclear for now.

Mad Sandhu, real name Madhusudan Sandhu, rose to fame through his podcast. On it, he would speak honestly about make-up and gender issues.  

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