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Raped, hung from a tree, burnt: Social media influencer Manjit was pregnant at time of assault

Pregnant singer’s brutal killing in Punjab sparks nationwide outrage

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
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Raped, hung from a tree, burnt: Social media influencer Manjit was pregnant at time of assault
Instagram/TOI

Social media star Manjit Kaur, who died after being abducted, assaulted, and set ablaze, was three-and-a-half months pregnant, reported ANI, quoting police sources. News of the singer’s violent death made headlines when she was taken to a hospital after her kidnapping, said Chandigarh police.

Her mother, Kanta Devi, reportedly went to the authorities to file a formal complaint on August 26, which states that her daughter was kidnapped by three or four people and taken to Morinda in Punjab.

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Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police (South) Gurjeet Kaur told ANI that Manjit  died at PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh. She explained: "The deceased, Manjeet Kaur, was the daughter of Kanta Devi, a resident of Panchkula. Kanta Devi lodged a complaint with us on the evening of the 26th. She stated that her daughter, Manjeet Kaur, had been kidnapped by three or four individuals from Sector 34 and taken towards Morinda. There, she was tied to a tree, doused with petrol, and set on fire. She subsequently underwent treatment at PGI but passed away today. This incident occurred on the 26th. We registered a case and initiated an investigation. A post-mortem examination revealed that she was 3.5 months pregnant; the investigation is ongoing, and we are searching for the culprits."

She added: "Three individuals have been named, though the roles of others are also being examined. The charges invoked include kidnapping and murder. The investigation is underway...The name 'Rinku' is being mentioned. There is 'Pinda' and also 'Shubh'. Three individuals have been named specifically. There is a possibility that others are involved as well.”

Manjit, known for singing Punjabi and Haryanvi songs, has 146,000 followers on social media.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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