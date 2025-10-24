GOLD/FOREX
Indian woman accuses policemen of rape in suicide note written on her palm

Police insist an investigation has been launched

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
In the incriminating note, she accused two officials of not only raping her but also continually mentally harassing her
Shutterstock

In what is being called a last-ditch attempt to shine a light on her tormentors, a doctor wrote the names of two police officers on her palm before she died.

Her body was found hanging in a hotel room, reported news agency PTI, in the Phaltan region in Maharashtra’s Satara district on Thursday night. She was from the Beed district and worked at a hospital in Phaltan.

In the incriminating note, she accused two officials of not only raping her but also continually mentally harassing her over a period of five months, reported Indian media. PTI named Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane of rape and sexual harassment and Prashant Bankar of mental harassment.

Hindustan Times quoted an official from the police station saying: “We have registered a case, and the body has been sent for post-mortem. We are also investigating the allegations mentioned in the suicide note on the victim's hand.”

Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar made a statement after the incident, saying justice is imminent. “We have taken cognisance of the matter and ordered Satara Police to take strict action against the accused. Teams have been deployed to hunt the accused,” she said.

News agency ANI confirmed that the case has been registered against Gopal Badane and Prashant Bankar for rape and abetment to suicide. “The accused PSI has been suspended from duty with immediate effect. Police have launched an Investigation into the case,” Satara District SP Tushar Doshi said.

Meanwhile, the doctor’s cousin was quoted as saying by Indian news agency ANIL: “There was a lot of police and political pressure on her to make wrong mortem reports. She tried to complain about it. My sister should get justice.”

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
