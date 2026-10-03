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Man dies after jumping from 43rd floor of Supernova building in Noida

Police examine CCTV footage and other evidence as investigation continues

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Illustrative image.
Illustrative image.
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A young man died after allegedly jumping from the 43rd floor of the Supernova building in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place at the Aspire Tower of the Supernova complex in Sector 94. The victim, identified as Sambhav Jain, a resident of Manesar in Haryana, had reportedly been staying at an Airbnb in the high-rise.

Police said Jain had checked into the property on Friday and was scheduled to check out around noon on Saturday. He allegedly jumped from the balcony shortly before his scheduled check-out time and died at the spot after falling to the ground floor.

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The impact of the fall left the body severely dismembered, according to officials.

Police said Jain had called his father several times before the incident. His family has since been informed. A post-mortem examination is being conducted as part of the investigation.

According to media reports, an air-conditioning mechanic at the building tried to stop Jain from jumping. The mechanic reportedly told police that Jain said he was depressed before taking the step. Police have not yet confirmed the reason behind the incident.

A video purportedly showing the man jumping from the building has also circulated on social media.

Police and forensic experts have inspected the scene and collected evidence. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas, while other circumstances leading up to the incident are also being investigated.

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