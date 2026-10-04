Indian-run pharma plant in Ukraine hit by Russian drones, 1 killed, several injured

Russian strikes intensify, Indian-operated plant in Ukraine among latest targets
A pharmaceutical plant in Ukraine’s Sumy region operated by India’s Kusum Group was largely destroyed in a Russian drone attack, with one person killed and several others injured, according to Ukrainian officials and media reports.
According to NDTV, the main structure of the facility was extensively damaged in the strike. Images from the scene showed a huge plume of smoke rising from the area after the drones hit.
The number of casualties could change as authorities assess the damage, officials said.
The Kusum Group began operations in 1994 as a distributor exporting Indian medicines to Ukraine. The company is now run by Indian national Rajeev Gupta and describes itself as a Ukrainian company with Indian roots.
The group, as per an NDTV report, began developing its own brands in 2002 before expanding into pharmaceutical manufacturing. It opened a manufacturing facility in India in 2007 and established its Sumy plant in Ukraine in 2009.
Kusum produces more than 50 mainly generic medicines and sells its products in several markets, including Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and the Philippines.
The Sumy facility continued operating through much of the Russia-Ukraine war but has now suffered extensive damage. The losses have been estimated at at least Rs400 crore, according to reports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the latest strikes and offered condolences to the family of the person killed.
“Tragically, one person was killed. My condolences to the family and loved ones,” Zelensky said in a post on X.
He said Russian drones had also struck the Pivnichnyi Bridge in Kyiv and a communications facility in Dnipro, where six people were injured.
The attack comes amid an intensification of Russian strikes across Ukraine. Moscow has been using large numbers of Shahed drones, including faster jet-powered variants, in attacks across the country.
Ukraine has said its air defence forces face difficulties intercepting some of the faster drones.
Kyiv has also announced the first combat use of its domestically developed FP-7 ballistic missile, which reportedly has a range of about 250km.
Russia also struck another major bridge in Kyiv on Sunday, as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived for a surprise visit to demonstrate European support for Ukraine.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a Russian strike damaged the road surface of the Northern Bridge, one of several crossings over the Dnipro River that have come under attack in recent days.
Air raid sirens sounded repeatedly across the capital as Merz met Zelensky. The Ukrainian president said residents were enduring “terrible nights and days” amid the continuing attacks.
Merz called for continued support for Ukraine, saying the attacks on civilians must stop.
Germany is expected to announce a new package of military and other support, including combat drones and satellite technology, according to German government sources cited by AFP.
Russia’s Defence Ministry said its forces would continue strikes on what it described as military and military-industrial facilities and related infrastructure in Kyiv and elsewhere.
Moscow has also warned foreign nationals and diplomats to leave Kyiv, saying further large-scale air strikes could be carried out.
The latest attacks come as Ukraine seeks additional Western support for its air defence systems, particularly to counter faster, jet-powered drones.
With inputs from AFP and AP