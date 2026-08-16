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Moscow region targeted by 600 drones overnight, 3 people wounded: mayor

Ukraine has been carrying out strikes deep inside Russia in recent weeks

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AFP
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Ukrainian long-range drones ready to launch
Ukrainian long-range drones ready to launch
AFP

Six hundred drones targeted the Moscow region in a sustained overnight assault that wounded three people, the Russian capital's mayor said on Sunday, as Ukraine steps up long-range attacks into Russian territory.

Ukraine has been carrying out strikes deep inside Russia in recent weeks, with drone barrages targeting military, industrial and more recently e-commerce warehouses far from the front line in the war that is in its fifth year.

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"From yesterday evening until 6.30am (0330 GMT) today, 600 drones were flying towards Moscow region, of which 201 were destroyed in Moscow region," Mayor Sergei Sobyanin posted on the state-backed MAX platform.

Sobyanin said in an earlier post that "three people were wounded in the MKAD area and are receiving all necessary assistance", referring to the area within the city's ring road.

Three people were killed and another wounded in Russia's southern Rostov region, which shares a border with Ukraine, regional authorities said.

Rostov region governor Yuri Sliusar said three people were killed and one was hospitalised during the overnight assault.

"Doctors are providing all necessary assistance," Sliusar said.

He said Russian forces destroyed more than 150 drones and missiles over three cities and nine districts across the southern region.

According to Sliusar, the attacks damaged residential and industrial buildings in the Kamensky district.

Several buildings in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky city suffered roof damage, while windows were blown out in an apartment block and at the city's railway station, he said.

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