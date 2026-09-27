Amit Shah flags off India’s first LNG-powered train from Sabarmati.

Dual-fuel technology: The train does not run entirely on LNG. Its power cars use both diesel and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Diesel partly replaced: LNG can substitute up to about 40% of the diesel normally consumed.

Same engine capability: The conversion is designed to retain the power and operating capability of the conventional diesel engine.

Flexible operation: The system can switch between LNG and diesel depending on fuel availability.

Large LNG tanks: Each converted 1,400 HP Driving Power Car carries a 2,200-litre LNG tank, holding about 850–900kg of usable LNG.

Long range: A full LNG fill can support about 1,600km of operation.

Why LNG? Railways expects lower fuel costs and reductions in CO₂, nitrogen oxides and particulate emissions.