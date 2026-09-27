LPU alleged rape: Police say no evidence yet as university denies claim

SIT investigates September 24 allegation as university calls social media reports false
Dubai: Police investigating an alleged rape at Lovely Professional University in Punjab have so far found no evidence to substantiate the claim that triggered massive student protests, vandalism and a highway blockade early Sunday.
“So far, we have found no substantiating evidence to corroborate the incident,” Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said, IANS reported.
The university has also rejected the allegations circulating on social media, with LPU Registrar Monica Gulati saying there was “no truth in the rumours currently being circulated”.
Police are nevertheless investigating the allegation, with an FIR registered against an unknown person and a Special Investigation Team constituted to establish what happened.
Dramatic videos from the campus showed one student climbing onto an Indian Air Force MiG-23UM aircraft on display, while around 10 others were seen standing on top of a military tank, NDTV reported.
The unrest erupted at the private university in Phagwara following claims circulating among students and on social media that a female student staying in a university hostel had been raped by an outsider on September 24.
Videos from the university showed large groups of students protesting and chanting slogans. Other footage showed damaged window panes and flower pots, while objects and parts of a university building were seen on fire. Some shops on the campus were also allegedly vandalised.
Students, however, alleged that outsiders were involved in the vandalism, IANS reported.
Police said the unrest began near the university’s girls’ hostel at around 1am.
Students alleged that a woman staying in the G3 hostel had been raped three days earlier. Some protesters claimed the alleged attacker was a plumber or construction worker and alleged that the hostel warden had been informed but no action followed.
Jalandhar Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Naveen Singla said police had recorded the students’ statement and initiated registration of an FIR.
“Their primary demand is that three days ago a girl from the G3 hostel was raped, and no action had been taken regarding this until now. We have recorded their statement and initiated the registration of an FIR,” IANS quoted Singla as saying.
Singla said the FIR was initially being registered against an unknown person because the identity of the alleged attacker had not been established.
He also said the identity of the alleged victim was not clear and would form part of the investigation.
Police constituted an SIT headed by Phagwara Superintendent of Police Major Singh. Investigators are expected to examine forensic evidence, CCTV footage and phone records as they seek to establish what happened.
The protests spilled onto the Jalandhar-Phagwara section of the national highway, causing major traffic disruption for several hours. Police diverted vehicles travelling towards Jalandhar through the Phagwara-Jandiala road and other arterial routes.
Police personnel from across the Jalandhar Range were mobilised as the situation developed.
Singla said students had raised several other issues with the university and that representatives were due to meet the management at noon.
Among their demands, female students sought an all-women staff in their hostels, he said.
LPU registrar Monica Gulati said there was “no truth in the rumours currently being circulated”.
The university said “anti-social elements” were spreading what it described as false, baseless and fabricated information through social media and other channels, creating confusion among students and disrupting the academic environment.
It urged students, parents and the public not to believe or amplify unverified claims and to rely on information communicated through official university channels.
The unrest was the second major student protest at a private university in Punjab in two days.
Hundreds of students had protested at Chitkara University in Rajpura late Friday and early Saturday after unverified social media claims that two female students were missing. That unrest also resulted in clashes, vandalism and damage to property, IANS reported.