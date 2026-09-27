LPU alleged rape: Police say no evidence yet as university denies claim

The university has also rejected the allegations circulating on social media, with LPU Registrar Monica Gulati saying there was “no truth in the rumours currently being circulated”.

Dramatic videos from the campus showed one student climbing onto an Indian Air Force MiG-23UM aircraft on display, while around 10 others were seen standing on top of a military tank, NDTV reported.

The unrest erupted at the private university in Phagwara following claims circulating among students and on social media that a female student staying in a university hostel had been raped by an outsider on September 24.

Videos from the university showed large groups of students protesting and chanting slogans. Other footage showed damaged window panes and flower pots, while objects and parts of a university building were seen on fire. Some shops on the campus were also allegedly vandalised.

Students alleged that a woman staying in the G3 hostel had been raped three days earlier. Some protesters claimed the alleged attacker was a plumber or construction worker and alleged that the hostel warden had been informed but no action followed.

“Their primary demand is that three days ago a girl from the G3 hostel was raped, and no action had been taken regarding this until now. We have recorded their statement and initiated the registration of an FIR,” IANS quoted Singla as saying.

Singla said the FIR was initially being registered against an unknown person because the identity of the alleged attacker had not been established.

The university said “anti-social elements” were spreading what it described as false, baseless and fabricated information through social media and other channels, creating confusion among students and disrupting the academic environment.

Hundreds of students had protested at Chitkara University in Rajpura late Friday and early Saturday after unverified social media claims that two female students were missing. That unrest also resulted in clashes, vandalism and damage to property, IANS reported.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.