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21-year-old nurse found dead in Hyderabad hospital quarters after suspected assault

Friends raise alarm after 21-year-old nurse found dead in hospital housing

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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21-year-old nurse found dead in Hyderabad hospital quarters after suspected assault
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When a 21-year-old nurse in Hyderabad didn’t answer her friend’s repeated knocks on her door, she was worried. By 2.30pm she had called a few more friends who got into the room via the window. At this point, they called the police. The nurse, Vuke Shirisha, was lying unresponsive and looking like she had been assaulted. They would confirm that she was dead, reports Times of India.   

Shirisha worked at Prime Care Hospital in Thukkuguda and lived in hospital quarters.

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By this point, Shirisha had been in Hyderabad for seven months; she hailed from Chowtigudem village in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradri  Kothagudem district. After the initial investigation, police suspect she had been assaulted and killed with an unidentified object.

Police and other investigating authorities rushed to the spot.  “The deceased has been identified as Shririsha, working as a nurse in a private hospital. We have reached the spot and are currently investigating the matter. We will provide further details later. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination,” Shamshabad Police told ANI.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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