Friends raise alarm after 21-year-old nurse found dead in hospital housing
When a 21-year-old nurse in Hyderabad didn’t answer her friend’s repeated knocks on her door, she was worried. By 2.30pm she had called a few more friends who got into the room via the window. At this point, they called the police. The nurse, Vuke Shirisha, was lying unresponsive and looking like she had been assaulted. They would confirm that she was dead, reports Times of India.
Shirisha worked at Prime Care Hospital in Thukkuguda and lived in hospital quarters.
By this point, Shirisha had been in Hyderabad for seven months; she hailed from Chowtigudem village in Mulakalapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. After the initial investigation, police suspect she had been assaulted and killed with an unidentified object.
Police and other investigating authorities rushed to the spot. “The deceased has been identified as Shririsha, working as a nurse in a private hospital. We have reached the spot and are currently investigating the matter. We will provide further details later. The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination,” Shamshabad Police told ANI.