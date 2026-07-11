GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

15 Indian tourists were killed after a speedboat capsized in Vietnam

Rescue boats pull survivors from water after deadly tourist speedboat overturns

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ambulances line up on a pier to help victims of a boating accident after a tourist vessel capsized off Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam's An Giang Province on July 11, 2026.
Ambulances line up on a pier to help victims of a boating accident after a tourist vessel capsized off Phu Quoc Island in southern Vietnam's An Giang Province on July 11, 2026.
AFP

A tourist boat returning from an island trip in southern Vietnam capsized on Saturday, killing 15 Indian visitors, state media reported.

The boat was carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members when it overturned about 400 meters (1,310 feet) from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, which is near Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, authorities were quoted as saying.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Eyewitnesses told VN Express that nearby boats rushed to the scene and began pulling passengers from the water, before border guards, the navy, coast guard and other rescue agencies arrived. The rescue was difficult because many were trapped inside, VN Express reported.

Twenty-one people were rescued, and all the dead were recovered, authorities said. The injured were taken to hospitals.

Phu Quoc in the Gulf of Thailand is one of Vietnam's most popular beach destinations. Hon May Rut island is about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of Phu Quoc. They're known for their white-sand beaches and clear waters and draw millions of domestic and foreign tourists each year.

The cause of the accident wasn't immediately clear and an investigation was underway.

Related Topics:
india

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The visa is issued electronically within 48 hours of completing the package purchase.

Saudi Arabia Visa Package opens to seven countries

2m read
Vietnamese police said on July 7 that they had arrested 85 people linked to two “exceptionally large-scale” betting rings.

88 arrested in Vietnam over World Cup betting

1m read
A woman holding an umbrella walking past a billboard of a happy family in Hanoi.

UAE warns citizens in Vietnam over storm

1m read
The investments span high-impact projects across India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Uzbekistan.

Dh562m fund to create 10,000 jobs abroad

2m read