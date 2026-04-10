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Tourist boat capsizes in northern India, killing at least 10

Officials said boat was carrying around 25 people when it overturned midstream

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AP
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Rescue operation underway as a boat carrying tourists capsized in the Yamuna River leaving at least six people dead and several others missing in Vrindavan, in Mathura on Friday.
Rescue operation underway as a boat carrying tourists capsized in the Yamuna River leaving at least six people dead and several others missing in Vrindavan, in Mathura on Friday.
ANI

Lucknow: An overcrowded tourist boat capsized in the Yamuna river in northern India on Friday, leaving at least 10 people dead, officials said.

The accident occurred near the temple town of Vrindavan, a major Hindu pilgrimage site in Uttar Pradesh state.

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Officials said the privately operated boat, which had a capacity of about 15 passengers, was carrying around 25 people when it overturned midstream. Preliminary findings indicated strong winds caused the vessel to sway before it struck a pontoon bridge and capsized.

Senior administrative officer Chandraprakash Singh said 15 people were rescued, four of them in critical condition. The dead were all from India and included six women, he said.

Officials said most passengers were not wearing life jackets and that the boat appeared poorly maintained. The operator fled the scene after the accident, they said.

The tourists were part of a larger group of about 150 people visiting the area, officials said.

Boating accidents are common in India, where many vessels are overcrowded and have inadequate safety equipment.

In 2023, a tourist boat capsized in southern India, killing at least 22 people.

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