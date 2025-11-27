Video: Luggage floats away as Thailand ferry hits rough seas off Koh Tao

Video of floating luggage sparks outrage and questions over ferry baggage protocols
A holiday ferry trip between islands in Thailand turned into a nightmare when dozens of travellers saw their suitcases and backpacks swept into the sea. The journey — from Koh Tao to Koh Samui — turned chaotic after rough seas caused unsecured luggage stored on the upper deck to slide over the wet surface and plunge into the Gulf of Thailand.
A video shared online by one passenger shows multiple bags floating in choppy water as crew members scramble to recover some of them.
Many travellers lost essential items — clothing, electronics, even travel documents — and described the experience as deeply distressing. One Australian tourist, who lost all her luggage, later accepted a payment of 50,000 baht from the ferry operator — but called the amount insufficient given the value of what she lost.
The incident has reignited concern over the safety protocols of ferry services operating in Thailand, especially during rough sea conditions. Reports suggest that the luggage was stored unsecured on the upper deck — a risky choice given the often unstable conditions on the route.
Affected passengers said that compensation was difficult to secure — only a few received any payment, and even those amounts failed to cover the real value of their lost belongings. One former passenger described the process as drawn-out and unrewarding.
The viral video and multiple travel-news reports have reignited calls for ferry operators to ensure stricter luggage-handling protocols and better passenger safety awareness — especially on routes known for rough seas.
While this incident involved lost luggage — not a sinking or fire — it nonetheless follows a string of maritime mishaps in Thailand’s tourist-ferry sector. For example, a ferry from another popular island route recently suffered a hull leak mid-journey; nearly 100 people aboard were rescued.
These recurring incidents have prompted safety advocates to call for tighter regulation and enforcement around ferry maintenance, crew training and passenger-safety protocols.
