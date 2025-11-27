GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia

Video: Luggage floats away as Thailand ferry hits rough seas off Koh Tao

Video of floating luggage sparks outrage and questions over ferry baggage protocols

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Affected passengers said that compensation was difficult to secure.
Affected passengers said that compensation was difficult to secure.
Screengrab

A holiday ferry trip between islands in Thailand turned into a nightmare when dozens of travellers saw their suitcases and backpacks swept into the sea. The journey — from Koh Tao to Koh Samui — turned chaotic after rough seas caused unsecured luggage stored on the upper deck to slide over the wet surface and plunge into the Gulf of Thailand.

A video shared online by one passenger shows multiple bags floating in choppy water as crew members scramble to recover some of them.

Many travellers lost essential items — clothing, electronics, even travel documents — and described the experience as deeply distressing. One Australian tourist, who lost all her luggage, later accepted a payment of 50,000 baht from the ferry operator — but called the amount insufficient given the value of what she lost.

Safety and baggage handling

The incident has reignited concern over the safety protocols of ferry services operating in Thailand, especially during rough sea conditions. Reports suggest that the luggage was stored unsecured on the upper deck — a risky choice given the often unstable conditions on the route.

Affected passengers said that compensation was difficult to secure — only a few received any payment, and even those amounts failed to cover the real value of their lost belongings. One former passenger described the process as drawn-out and unrewarding.

The viral video and multiple travel-news reports have reignited calls for ferry operators to ensure stricter luggage-handling protocols and better passenger safety awareness — especially on routes known for rough seas.

Not the first alarm in Thai waters

While this incident involved lost luggage — not a sinking or fire — it nonetheless follows a string of maritime mishaps in Thailand’s tourist-ferry sector. For example, a ferry from another popular island route recently suffered a hull leak mid-journey; nearly 100 people aboard were rescued.

These recurring incidents have prompted safety advocates to call for tighter regulation and enforcement around ferry maintenance, crew training and passenger-safety protocols.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch, center, is celebrated by other contesters after winning the 2025 Miss Universe pageant in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Miss Universe owners in Mexico, Thailand hit with fraud

2m read
This aerial photo taken on November 26, 2025 shows flood waters covering a highway in Hat Yai in Thailand's southern Songkhla province, as severe flooding affected thousands of people in the country's south following days of heavy rain.

Floods in Thailand, Malaysia kill over 30

3m read
Dubai's new lost property law: Fines of up to Dh200,000

Dubai's new lost property law: Fines of up to Dh200,000

3m read
Kiran who lost her way to home 17-year ago with her father

How Pakistani girl reunites with family after 17 years

2m read