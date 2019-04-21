Dead bodies of victims lie inside St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo. Image Credit: AP

Highlights Three churches located in Kochichikade in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa targeted during Easter services

Three five star hotels targeted in Colombo - Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury

Over 300 injured, according to Colombo hospital

Death toll on the rise, reached 207

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks

Britons among victims

Britons were among those killed in the deadly Easter Sunday blasts in Sri Lanka, the Foreign Office in London said.

"We can confirm that British nationals were among those killed in today's horrific attacks in Sri Lanka," a Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman told AFP.

"Our staff are supporting the relatives of the victims and are continuing to work with the relevant authorities to obtain further information.

"We extend our deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones and all those affected by this senseless tragedy."

The spokeswoman did not give a figure for the Britons killed, but a government ministry source said London was aware of at least five British fatalities.

A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services, killing more than 200 people, including dozens of foreigners.

James Dauris, Britain's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, was attending an Easter Day church service in Colombo that was cut short by the attacks. He visited UK nationals in hospital in the capital and called the attacks "evil".

'Truly appalling' attacks

British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the blasts, saying on Twitter: "The acts of violence against churches and hotels in Sri Lanka are truly appalling, and my deepest sympathies go out to all of those affected at this tragic time.

"We must stand together to make sure that no one should ever have to practise their faith in fear."

In her Easter message released just hours before the blasts, May - the daughter of an Anglican vicar - offered her support to Christians around the world who face "huge danger" because of their faith.

She said: "Churches have been attacked. Christians murdered. Families forced to flee their homes.

"That is why the government has launched a global review into the persecution of Christians.

"We must stand up for the right of everyone, no matter what their religion, to practise their faith in peace."

Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt also condemned the Sir Lanka blasts.

He tweeted: "I'm deeply shocked and saddened by the horrifying attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

"To target those gathered for worship on Easter Sunday is particularly wicked."

Eight arrested in connection with Sri Lanka blasts: PM

Eight people have been arrested in connection with a string of deadly blasts that killed more than 200 people in Sri Lanka on Sunday, the country's prime minister said.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said "so far the names that have come up are local," but that investigators would look into whether the attackers had any "overseas links".

UAE Ministry issues travel advisory

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the UAE advises citizens to avoid travelling to Sri Lanka owing to the current situation. The Ministry has also asked citizens in Sri Lanka to leave and communicate with its contact centres through 0097180044444.

Emirates issues notice for people travelling from Colombo to Dubai

The UAE's national airline has called on passengers enroute to Dubai from Colombo to take certain measures while travelling. There is heightened security, Emirates tweeted, urging people to arrive at the airport at least 4 hours before their flight departure.

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers condolences

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai condemned the heinous attack.

"Terrorists are those who betray worshippers in their places of worship, plant fear in their hearts and try to ignite religious conflicts in societies. Our condolences to the people of Sri Lanka, to the world and to everyone who works tirelessly towards tolerance and coexistence."

As of 4.30 pm (Dubai time)

The toll in a series of eight blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday has risen to at least 207, with over 450 people wounded, police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said.

Speaking at a press conference, he said three people had been arrested in connection with the attacks that mostly targeted high-end hotels in the capital and churches where worshippers were attending Easter services.

Gunasekera said the police were investigating whether suicide bombers were involved in all of the blasts.

An injured woman lays on a stretcher as hospital workers push her at the District General Hospital in Negombo, following an explosion at St Sebastian's Church. Image Credit: AFP

According to officials, a suicide bomber blew himself up at the restaurant of the Cinnamon Grand hotel.

Harsha de Silva, Sri Lanka's Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, said that there have been "many casualties including foreigners."

Investigators told The Daily Mirror an English daily that two terrorists had on Saturday checked into Room 616 of The Shangri-La hotel, one of the three Colombo hotels where blasts took place in quick succession.

CCTV footage revealed that the suspects detonated the bombs in the cafeteria and on the corridor of the hotel, it said.

Investigators suspect that C-4 explosives weighing 25 kg were used for the bombings at the hotel, it said.

As of 4.16 pm (Dubai time)

SriLankan Airlines is telling passengers booked on flights out of the country that they will be able to fly despite the curfew imposed after deadly Easter Sunday attacks.

The carrier says in a statement that travelers on all airlines operating out of Bandaranaike International Airport can access the airport by showing their tickets and passports at checkpoints.

A view of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo. Image Credit: AP

The airline says security has been tightened at the airport, and it advises passengers to arrive four hours before their scheduled flights.

Authorities have imposed a 12-hour overnight curfew beginning at 6 p.m. after a series of coordinated deadly blasts rocked the heavily touristed island nation.

As of 3.41 pm (Dubai time)

Sri Lanka's defense minister says seven suspects have been arrested following series of blasts that killed at least 190.

One Chinese national was killed during the attacks Chinese state newspaper People's Daily said.

Earlier, state news agency Xinhua said four Chinese nationals were injured, but were in a stable condition in hospital.

Image Credit: Gulf News

Sri Lanka's most senior Catholic figure called Sunday on the government to find the attackers behind deadly blasts that killed more than 160 people and "punish them mercilessly".

"I would also like to ask the government to hold a very impartial strong inquiry and find out who is responsible behind this act and also to punish them mercilessly, because only animals can behave like that," Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, told reporters.

Years of war

Series of blasts blamed on religious extremists, recalled the worst days of the country's 26-year civil war.

Sri Lankan security personnel walk past dead bodies covered with blankets amid blast debris at St. Anthony's Shrine following an explosion in the church in Kochchikade in Colombo Image Credit: AFP

The mistreatment of Tamils helped nurture the growth of armed separatists and led to nearly 30 years of civil war, with Tamil Tiger fighters eventually creating a de facto independent homeland in the country's north.

The Tigers were crushed in a 2009 government offensive, with some observers believing that tens of thousands of Tamils died in the last few months of fighting alone.

A Religous Divide

After the civil war ended, a religious divide quickly took hold, with hardline Buddhist monks rallying Sri Lankans against what they argue is a pernicious threat: Muslims, who make up roughly 10 percent of the country's population.

Buddhist nationalist leaders accuse Muslims of recruiting children, trying to grow their ranks by marrying Buddhist women and attacking Buddhist shrines. Muslims denied the accusations. Small-town economics also plays a significant role, since Muslims own many of the country's small shops.

As of 3.10pm (Dubai time)

Suicide bombers were involved in at least two of the deadly blasts that ripped through churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday killing around 160 people, according to police and hotel officials.

The eighth blast, in a house in a northern suburb of the capital Colombo, was caused by a suicide bomber who detonated his explosives when police entered the residence to search it, a police source told AFP.

The explosion brought down the upper level of the house and killed three police officers, the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

And a hotel official at the Cinnamon Grand hotel, one of three in the capital that were hit by explosions, said a suicide bomber blew himself up at people at the facility's restaurant.

"He came up to the top of the queue and set off the blast," he told AFP.

The nature of the other blasts has not yet been confirmed, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly attacks - the worst act of violence in Sri Lanka since the end of the country's bloody civil war a decade ago.

As of 2.37 pm (Dubai time)

A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on Sunday, killing nearly 160 people, including dozens of foreigners.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the suicide bomber detonated his explosives when police entered a house in a northern suburb of the capital Colombo to carry out a search.

The powerful blasts - six in quick succession and then two more hours later - wrought devastation, including at the capital's well-known St Anthony's Shrine, a historic Catholic Church.

Hospital sources said British, Dutch and American citizens were among the 160 dead overall, with Britons and Japanese also injured. A Portuguese man also died, the country's LUSA news agency reported.

The nature of the blasts was not clear and there were no immediate claims of responsibility.

Blast sites reported so far St Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade

St Sebastian's Church, Negombo

Zion Church, Batticaloa

Cinnamon Grand, Colombo

Shangri-La Hotel, Colombo

The Kingsbury Hotel, Colombo

Near Dehiwala Zoo in Dehiwala-Mount Lavinia

A house in Mahawila Gardens, Dematagoda

As of 1.22 pm (Dubai time)

Sri Lanka goverment declares curfew with immediate effect, after an eighth blast hit the capital. Also goverment announced a shutdown of all major social media sites and all messaging services.

Social Media war

In 2018, anti-Muslim violence flared across the hills of central Sri Lanka, fed by rumors spread over social media about attacks on Buddhists. Mobs of Buddhists swept through small towns, attacking mosques and Muslim-owned shops. The government briefly declared a state of emergency and ordered popular social media networks, including Facebook, Viber and WhatsApp, blocked for a time to stop the violence from spreading.

Police said the blast hit the suburb of Orugodawatta in the north of the capital, but there were no further details on what was targeted.

Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday Image Credit: AP

Nearly 160 people have been confirmed dead so far in the string of attacks targeting hotels and churches.

Police reported that the seventh explosion took place at a hotel in Colombo, following six reported at hotels and churches earlier in the day that killed nearly 156 people.

The seventh explosion reported was at a hotel near the national zoo, which is in an area near the capital Colombo.

"There was an explosion in a hotel in Dehiwela near the zoo," a police official told Reuters adding that there were no further details available.

An eyewitness on local TV said he saw some body parts including a severed head lying on the ground near the hotel.

Zoo officials declared the zoo closed after the blast.

As of 1.16pm (Dubai time)

Eighth blast hits Sri Lanka in capital: police

As of 1pm (Dubai time)

A new blast hit a hotel in Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Sunday, killing at least two people, a police spokesman said, after a string of explosions at churches and hotels.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekera said the blast hit a hotel in the southern Colombo suburb of Dehiwala. It was the seventh attack to hit the country on Sunday, with police saying more than 150 people have been killed.

As of 12.08pm (Dubai)

At least 156 people were killed, including 35 foreigners when a string of coordinated explosions hit high-end hotels and churches in and around the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, police said Sunday.

Foreign relatives of a victim of the explosion react at the police mortuary in Colombo, Sri Lanka Image Credit: Reuters

The coordinated blasts took place at 8:45 a.m. local time.

A hospital source said Americans, British and Dutch citizens were among those killed in the six blasts, which also injured hundreds of people.

At least six explosions have been reported. Three churches in Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa were targeted during Easter services.

UAE condemns the terrorist attacks

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in a statement today, condemned the series of terrorist bombings that targeted churches and hotels in Sri Lanka's capital, Colombo.

The statement affirmed UAE firm stance against all forms of violence, terrorism and extremism, targeting all without distinction between religion and race.

Added the UAE stands in solidarity with the government and people of Sri Lanka in their fight against violence and extremism.

Casualties

At least 400 people were injured and were undergoing treatment, an employee at the National Hospital of Sri Lanka said by phone.

A relative of a victim of the explosion at St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church reacts at the police mortuary in Colombo Image Credit: Reuters

Foreigners were among the dead in Colombo, Sri Lanka Health Services director general Anil Jasinghe said.

With pictures showing bodies on the ground, blood on the pews and a destroyed roof.

Explosion at St Sebastian's in the town of Negomb. Image Credit: Facebook Image Credit: Facebook Image Credit: Facebook Image Credit: Facebook View gallery as list

Police chief warned of the suicide attack

Sri Lanka's police chief made a nationwide alert 10 days before Sunday's bomb attacks in the country that suicide bombers planned to hit "prominent churches", according to the warning seen by AFP.

Police chief Pujuth Jayasundara sent an intelligence warning to top officers on April 11 setting out the threat.

"A foreign intelligence agency has reported that the NTJ (National Thowheeth Jama'ath) is planning to carry out suicide attacks targeting prominent churches as well as the Indian high commission in Colombo," said the alert.

The NTJ is a radical Muslim group in Sri Lanka that came to notice last year when it was linked to the vandalization of Buddhist statues.

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe condemned the string of blasts that killed at least 137 people on Sunday as "cowardly" and said the government was working to "contain the situation."

"I strongly condemn the cowardly attacks on our people today," he said in a tweet from his verified account.

"I call upon all Sri Lankans during this tragic time to remain united and strong The government is taking immediate steps to contain this situation."

"Horrible scenes"

"Emergency meeting called in a few minutes. Rescue operations underway," Sri Lanka's Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution, Harsha de Silva, said in a tweet on his verified account.

He said he had been to two of the attacked hotels and was at the scene at St Anthony's Shrine and described "horrible scenes."

"I saw many body parts strewn all over," he tweeted, adding that there were "many casualties including foreigners."

"Please stay calm and indoors," he added.

President Maithripala Sirisena in an address said he was shocked by the explosions and appealed for calm.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera, writing on his verified Twitter account, said the attacks had killed "many innocent people" and appeared to be a "well-coordinated attempt to create murder, mayhem & anarchy."

The first explosions were reported at St Anthony's Church in Colombo and St Sebastian's in the town of Negombo just outside the capital and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa - were targeted, police said.

Sri Lankan elderly woman is helped near St. Anthony's Shrine after a blast in Colombo Image Credit: AP Sri Lankan military officials stand guard in front of the St. Anthony's Shrine, Kochchikade church after an explosion in Colombo, Sri Lanka Image Credit: Reuters Image Credit: Reuters Sri Lankan Army soldiers secure the area around a church after a blast in Colombo, Sri Lanka Image Credit: AFP The facade of St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade, Colombo Image Credit: Facebook View gallery as list

The Colombo National Hospital spokesperson, Dr Samindi Samarakoon, said at least 280 people have been admitted with injuries.

An official at the Batticaloa hospital told AFP more than 300 people had been admitted with injuries following the blast there.

Casualties so far More than 100 reported dead, numbers to climb

Colombo National Hospital least 280 people have been admitted with injuries

Batticaloa hospital more than 300 people admitted with injuries

The Shangri La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury hotels, all in Colombo, were also hit.

Explosions were also reported at the Shangri La Image Credit: Twitter Explosions were also reported at the Shangri La Image Credit: Twitter View gallery as list

Police and emergency vehicles blocked the entrance to the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, where there's visible damage, including shattered windows above the main entrance where a cafe was located.

Ethnic and religious divisions have plagued the island nation for decades, and 26-year civil war that ended in 2009 saw at least 100,000 people killed. Catholics, split between the Sinhalese majority and the Tamil minority, make up 6.5 percent of Sri Lanka's 20.4 million population, according to the nation's 2012 census.

Three Churches hit

Photos circulating on social media showed the roof of one church had been almost blown off in the blast. The floor was littered with a mixture of roof tiles, splintered wood and blood.

Several people could be seen covered in blood, with some trying to help those with more serious injuries.

The nature of the explosions was not immediately clear.

Blasts hit churches in Sri Lanka on Sunday, including in the capital Colombo, as worshippers attended Easter services, police said. This photograph from Sri Lankan English newspaper Daily Mirror shows one of the churches impacted in Easter Sunday blasts. April 21, 2019. Image Credit: Courtesy: Daily Mirror

Witnesses reported having heard loud explosions inside the churches in Sri Lanka as worshippers attended Easter services on Sunday, causing casualties among worshippers.

The first blast ripped through St Anthony's Shrine in Colombo.

Casualties evacuated

"Our people are engaged in evacuating the casualties," a Reuters' source said at St Anthony's.

Alex Agileson who was in the vicinity said buildings in the surrounding area shook with the blast. A number of injured were carried in ambulances, he added.

Police and emergency services at one of the blast sites in Colombo Image Credit: AP

Sri Lankan security officials say they are checking for details.

Sri Lankan media report that foreign tourists may be among the casualties.

Sri Lankan security personnel stand next to an ambulance outside St. Anthony's Shrine in Kochchikade in Colombo Image Credit: AFP

Some media outlets have also put the death toll higher.

No-one has yet said they were responsible for the attacks.

Only around six percent of mainly Buddhist Sri Lanka is Catholic, but the religion is seen as a unifying force because it includes people from both the Tamil and majority Sinhalese ethnic groups.