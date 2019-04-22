One female flights attendant injured and is in hospital

The Kingsbury Hotel targeted earlier in the day by a blast in Colombo. A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on April 21, killing at least 207 people, including dozens of foreigners Image Credit: AFP

On Easter Sunday in Sri Lanka, coordinated bombings targeted churches, hotels and other sites, killing more than 290 people and injuring roughly 500 others.

Foreigners were among the dead, numbers till now say 35.

Among the foreigners staying at one of the hotels bombed on Sunday morning were the Saudi airline crew.

The airline crew usually stay in The Cinnamon Grand Hotel in Colombo, according to Saudia airlines statement after landing.

The statement said two of the Saudi pilots are still “missing” and they are still looking for them, while one of the flights attendants who sent a distress message upon her injury saying “the guys are dead in the restaurant, please help me, call an ambulance,” Saudi media reported.

The Saudia airlines statement said that the flight attendant is being cared for in one of Colombo’s hospitals, while the search for the other two pilots is still on.

The Saudi ambassador to Sri Lanka, Abdulnasser Al Harthi, told Al Arabiya that the rest of the Saudi crew are fine, and the search for the missing pilots is under way.