The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has affirmed that Emirati citizens in Sri Lanka are all fine.
The ministry urged Emiratis travelling abroad to register themselves and their families for the ‘Twajudi’ service, which will enable the ministry and the country’s missions abroad to communicate with them in case of any emergency and provide help.
Citizens who face any emergency case can contact the UAE missions abroad or call the hotline 80044444.
They can register for the service via the ministry’s website www.mofa.gov.ae, or its smart app.