Beijing: Beijing announced on Friday that it was halting cooperation with the United States in a number of areas, including dialogue between senior-level military commanders, in retaliation for the visit this week to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
China's foreign ministry also said in a statement that it was halting climate talks with the United States, as well as cooperation on cross-border crime prevention and on repatriating illegal migrants, among eight specific measures.
In a statement released soon after Pelosi left Japan on the final leg of her Asian tour, China also cancelled a planned bilateral meeting on a maritime military security mechanism.
Beijing separately announced that it would personally sanction Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her "vicious" and "provocative" actions.
Pelosi's brief visit this week to Taiwan infuriated Beijing and triggered Chinese military drills on an unprecedented scale in the seas and air around the island.