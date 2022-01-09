Look: Snow blankets many parts of the world
Many areas of India, Pakistan, China, Saudi Arabia, US and Germany witness snowfall
Published:
January 09, 2022 18:33
Agencies
1 of 16
A woman carrying a water pitcher walks through a snow-covered field on the outskirts of Srinagar, India. Many places across the globe are witnessing heavy snowfall over the past few days and some are even experiencing snowstorms. Here are some images of snowfall from different places in the world.
Image Credit: ANI
2 of 16
A girl plays with a snowball while visiting the snow-covered mountains with her family after a snowfall in Ziarat, Pakistan.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 16
A man camps out in a tent next to his 4WD in Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk. The peak of Jabal Al Lawz was completely covered in white, as the Tabuk region witnessed heavy rain and snowfall.
Image Credit: Twitter
4 of 16
Snow covers Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk region
Image Credit: SPA
5 of 16
Kashmir gets the season's first snow: Astaan Marg, Harwan near Srinagar is very popular with tourists, who throng the picturesque natural gardens nearby
Image Credit: Imad clicks
6 of 16
India: Srinagar appeared wet and snowy as Kashmir witnessed the season's first snowfall.
Image Credit: Imad clicks
7 of 16
An aerial view shows snow covered sports facilities during a winter day near Winterberg, western Germany on January 9, 2022.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 16
In an aerial view, fog hovers above Interstate 90 where the highway has been temporarily closed on January 8, 2022 in North Bend, Washington. Winter storms have led authorities to close Interstate 90 because of heavy snow and avalanches at Snoqualmie Pass.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 16
A woman walks on the Great Wall of China after a light snowfall at Jiankou, north of Beijing
Image Credit: AP
10 of 16
A man cleans snow off his car parked in lower Manhattan in New York. A winter storm that has already left areas of the south with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 16
Visitors in the snow on near the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. The House and Senate will both be in session next week for the first time in 2022, and Democratic leaders in both chambers are searching for a path forward on voting rights legislation.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
12 of 16
Residents clear the snow from the road as Shimla receives the season's first snowfall.
Image Credit: ANI
13 of 16
A local tourist performs ablution before offering his noon prayers at the snow covered area in Ziarat, around 70 kilometres from Quetta in Balochistan province in Pakistan.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 16
Vehicles are stranded on a snow-covered road in a heavy snowfall-hit area in Murree, some 28 miles (45 kilometers) north of the capital of Islamabad, Pakistan.
Image Credit: AP
15 of 16
A tow truck operator connects his line to a vehicle after a major snowstorm, as a snow plow operator looks on in Charlottetown.
Image Credit: AP
16 of 16
India: Dargah Hazratbal, one of Srinagar's grandest mosques, is snowed in
Image Credit: Imad clicks