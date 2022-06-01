1 of 15
A woman drives a car through a street as the city prepares to end the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 15
People travel on a subway in the Jing'an district of Shanghai, after the end of the lockdown that kept the city two months with heavy-handed restrictions
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 15
Residents share a bike as they ride on an empty street in Shanghai.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 15
A worker rides a bicycle on a street in the Jing'an district of Shanghai.
Image Credit: AFP
5 of 15
A boy wearing a face mask rides a bicycle at a riverside park, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China.
Image Credit: REUTERS
6 of 15
Staff members wait at an entrance to enter a shopping mall.
Image Credit: REUTERS
7 of 15
A man sips coffee outside a cafe, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China.
Image Credit: REUTERS
8 of 15
People wearing face masks visit the Bund, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China.
Image Credit: REUTERS
9 of 15
A woman poses for a jump shot on the Bund, in front of buildings in the Lujiazui financial district, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China.
Image Credit: REUTERS
10 of 15
People wearing face masks line up at a food store, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China.
Image Credit: REUTERS
11 of 15
A resident wearing a gas mask exercises along the bund as day breaks in Shanghai.
Image Credit: AP
12 of 15
Residents wearing mask visit a store decorated with a dragon sculpture in Shanghai.
Image Credit: AP
13 of 15
A health worker makes a heart with her hands while waiting to take swab samples from people in the Jing' an district of Shanghai.
Image Credit: AFP
14 of 15
People wearing face masks practise Tai Chi on a shopping street, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was lifted in Shanghai, China.
Image Credit: REUTERS
15 of 15
People spend time outdoors at a riverside park, after the lockdown placed to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak was lifted, in Shanghai, China.
Image Credit: REUTERS