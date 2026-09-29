5,000 bags stranded at Bangkok airport after floods disrupt flights

Thai Airways aims to clear massive luggage backlog within 72 hours
Around 5,000 pieces of luggage have been stranded at Bangkok’s main international airport after severe flooding disrupted flights and baggage operations, according to Thai Airways.
The airline is working to clear the backlog at Suvarnabhumi Airport within 72 hours, Thai Airways CEO Chai Eamsiri said on Tuesday.
Heavy rain and flooding have disrupted the Thai capital, affecting transport and airport operations.
Thai Airways was among the carriers forced to reduce flights because of the conditions.
The disruption left thousands of bags separated from passengers travelling through Suvarnabhumi, one of Southeast Asia’s busiest international aviation hubs.
Thai Airways said teams were working to process the approximately 5,000 stranded bags and reunite them with passengers.
Eamsiri said the carrier expected to clear the backlog within three days.
The airline has been contacting affected passengers and arranging delivery of delayed baggage as operations recover.
Passengers travelling through Bangkok have been advised to continue checking their flight status and baggage information directly with their airline.
Suvarnabhumi is Bangkok's main international gateway and a major connecting hub for travellers across Asia.
Severe weather can have a knock-on effect on baggage operations even after flight schedules begin returning to normal, as airport and airline teams work through luggage accumulated during earlier disruption.
Travellers whose checked baggage does not arrive should report it to their airline’s baggage service desk before leaving the airport and retain their baggage receipt and reference number for tracking.