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8 dead in Thailand floods since mid-September — snakes, 2m croc spotted amid deluge

Bangkok declares city-wide disaster as canals swell and roads flood

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AFP
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Vehicles are parked on an elevated highway to avoid rising flood waters north of Bangkok on Tuesday. Thailand announced a five-day holiday on Tuesday to give people to the chance to escape floods closing in on Bangkok.
Vehicles are parked on an elevated highway to avoid rising flood waters north of Bangkok on Tuesday. Thailand announced a five-day holiday on Tuesday to give people to the chance to escape floods closing in on Bangkok.
Reuters

Eight people have died in flooding in Thailand since September 16, although none in the capital Bangkok which declared a disaster this weekend following heavy rains, the government said Monday (Sept. 28).

The eight died in eastern provinces — five in Sa Kaeo, two in Chanthaburi and one in Saraburi — according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), which did not give further details.

Not including Bangkok, more than 500,000 housesholds and 1.7 million people across 27 provinces in the Southeast Asian country have been affected by flooding, the DDPM said.

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City-wide disaster declared in Bangkok

A further 52,000 households were impacted in the capital, which on Saturday declared a city-wide disaster after almost 48 hours of heavy rain swelled canals and flooded roads.

No deaths have been officially reported in Bangkok, and the DDPM said water levels had stabilised.

However, AFP reporters saw heavy rain and flooding in at least one eastern neighbourhood, with residents wading through thigh-high waters.

2-metre croc, snakes spotted

As severe flooding swept Bangkok after more than 300 mm of rain in 48 hours, photos and videos of snakes spotted in floodwaters and on roads began circulating online, underscoring how displaced wildlife has become part of the crisis.

The snake reports emerged alongside wider accounts of animals affected by the deluge, including 10 hog deer rescued and several found dead at Siam Amazing Park; and, in another province, four 2‑metre crocodiles escaping a farm when floodwaters rose.

Schools have been closed and people urged to work from home -- a call that many heeded, with streets and public transport networks noticeably quieter on Monday morning.

"Some areas in Bangkok are still facing high water levels," government spokesman Ekkapob Pianpises told a news briefing.

Drainage systems had reduced water levels to the point that more people could travel, he added.

Thailand is used to wet weather and September is the peak of the rainy season, but many residents said this year seemed worse than previous ones.London's Waterloo Bridge faces closure within three years without urgent repairs, deepening concerns over the UK capital's crumbling river crossings.

London's Waterloo Bridge faces closure within three years without urgent repairs, deepening concerns over the UK capital's crumbling river crossings. 🎁 Read more: https://bloom.bg/4rzxTsR

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