‘Your power isn’t so super’: Guterres challenges world powers in final UN address

The future of the United Nations will also be on the agenda. At 81, its powers are still the victorious nations from World War II, not the 21st century's major global players. The UN's 193 member nations have agreed to a wide-ranging reform package that includes updating key institutions such as the powerful UN Security Council, where the US, Russia, China, Britain and France hold inordinate sway because of their veto power. Reform, however, is easier said than implemented.