GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas
EXPLAINER

United Nations General Assembly 2025: Key questions answered as world leaders debate in New York

UNGA underway — with fiery Lula–Trump speeches, 150+ leaders, and global crises in focus

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Colombian president Gustavo Petro speaks during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025.
Colombian president Gustavo Petro speaks during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 23, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: The world is watching New York as the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) enters its high-level debate, with more than 150 presidents, prime ministers and ministers addressing the planet’s most urgent crises.

Now in full swing, the 80th session has already seen sparks fly — Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and US President Donald Trump delivered back-to-back speeches that set a combative tone for the week.

From Palestine’s stalled bid for full membership to climate change, artificial intelligence and global conflicts, this year’s UNGA is testing whether nations can find common ground amid deep divisions.

With the spotlight firmly on New York, here’s a smart guide to everything you need to know about the UNGA

What is the UN General Assembly (UNGA)?

The UNGA is the world’s largest diplomatic gathering, where all 193 UN member states have an equal voice — one country, one vote. It is the main policymaking and representative organ of the United Nations, tackling global issues from peace and security to climate change and human rights.

Highlights

  • Debate in motion: High-level General Debate opened September 23 in New York

  • Tensions early: Lula and Trump’s back-to-back speeches set a combative tone

  • Global stage: 150+ leaders to speak on peace, Palestine, climate and AI

  • Agenda: Theme is “Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights”

  • Controversy: US denial of visas to Palestinian reps sparks diplomatic row

When does the UNGA take place?

The UNGA opens every year on the second Tuesday of September. This year, it began on September 9 with the election of the new president, adoption of the agenda, and organisational work.

The highlight is the General Debate, which started on September 23 and runs through September 27, then resumes on September 29. Sunday is a day off.

What happens during the General Debate?

World leaders deliver speeches outlining their views on pressing international challenges.

  • Sessions: Morning (9am–2:45pm local / 13:00–18:45 GMT) and afternoon (3pm–9pm local / 19:00–01:00 GMT).

  • Participants: More than 150 heads of state and government.

  • Time limit: Speeches should last 15 minutes, but many run longer.

All statements are recorded and posted on the UN website.

Who speaks first?

By tradition since 1955, Brazil always speaks first. The United States, as the host country, speaks second.

This year that means Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took the podium first, followed immediately by US President Donald Trump.

Where is the UNGA held?

At the UN headquarters in New York City, on the East River in Manhattan. Built between 1949 and 1952, it includes:

  • The General Assembly Hall (1,800 seats)

  • The Security Council Chamber

  • The Secretariat building (administration hub)

  • The Dag Hammarskjöld Library

  • Outdoor spaces with sculptures donated by member states

While almost all sessions since 1952 have been in New York, notable exceptions include 1988 in Geneva, after the US denied a visa to Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

What issues dominate the 80th UNGA agenda?

The theme is: “Better Together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.”
Key issues include:

  • Palestine’s participation and membership bid

  • Climate change and sustainability

  • Artificial intelligence governance

  • Global food security

  • Ongoing wars and regional conflicts

Who can take part besides UN member states?

Alongside 193 members, the Holy See (Vatican City), the State of Palestine, and the European Union participate as observers with speaking rights.

How does a country join the UN?

  1. Apply to the UN secretary-general.

  2. Secure approval from the Security Council (needs 9 yes votes, no veto from permanent members).

  3. Win a two-thirds majority in the General Assembly.

Once approved, the country’s flag is raised at UN headquarters, and it gains full voting rights.

Why isn’t Palestine a full UN member?

  • In 2012, Palestine’s status was upgraded to a non-member observer state.

  • On April 18, 2024, the US vetoed a Security Council resolution that would have granted Palestine full UN membership, despite widespread international support.

  • As a result, Palestine can participate in debates but cannot vote.

Why is this year’s UNGA particularly controversial?

The US again denied visas to Palestinian representatives, forcing them to participate virtually. Critics argue this breaches the Host Country Agreement, which obligates the US to let all leaders attend with full diplomatic immunity.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
IsraelamericasPalestine

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Trump will propose a framework for an eventual Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

Trump to present Gaza plan to Arab and Muslim leaders

3m read
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters on September 23, 2022 in New York City.

Shehbaz joins world leaders at UN general assembly

3m read
All four units of the Barakah nuclear power plant are now fully operational.

Barakah nuclear plant marks one year of full operations

2m read
Investigators are “gathering information to determine what exactly occurred" at Hollow Water First Nation.

One dead, six injured in Canada stabbing

1m read