Faroe Islands, with a population of only 55000 aim for miraculous FIFA World Cup playoff dream

Tiny Faroe Islands chase World Cup Playoff dream after beating Czechia

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Faore Islands flag
Faore Islands flag
wikipedia

The incredible football fairytale of the Faroe Islands continues to capture hearts across the world. In a thrilling show of courage and belief, the tiny island nation pulled off a sensational 2-1 victory over Czechia in their latest World Cup qualifier. Coming right after their 4-0 demolition of Montenegro, this win marks their fourth triumph in five matches, a truly historic moment for the European underdogs.

This remarkable run has thrown the Faroe Islands right into the World Cup playoff conversation, proving that passion and teamwork can overcome even the greatest odds.

The Power of 55,000: A population punching above its weight

What makes this story even more extraordinary is the size of the nation. The Faroe Islands, an autonomous territory of Denmark nestled between Iceland and Norway, has a population of under 55,000. Their home ground, Torsvollur, holds just over 6,000 fans, barely enough to fill a small European club stadium.

Yet football runs through every vein of this nation. With a structured four tier league and more than 5,000 registered players, the Faroese live and breathe the sport. Their commitment, combined with better coaching and development programs, is finally shining through on the world stage. Players like match winner Martin Agnarsson and even a local pizza maker turned national hero have become symbols of pride.

The "Football is Medicine" initiative perfectly reflects how deeply football is woven into Faroese life. This local project studies how football benefits both physical and mental health, showing that the game is not just about competition but also about connection, healing, and community wellbeing.

This is the power of unity, belief, and community spirit.

Group L standings: The playoff scenarios

Position Nation Played Points 1. Croatia 6 16 2. Czechia 7 13 3. Faroe Islands 7 12 4. Montenegro 6 6 5. Gibraltar 6 0

The group winner, currently Croatia, will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the second placed team moves into the European playoffs.

The Playoff dream

The Faroe Islands now sit just one point behind Czechia with one game left to play. For the dream to stay alive, two things must happen:

  • The Faroe Islands must beat group leaders Croatia

  • Czechia must fail to claim all three points against winless Gibraltar

Gulf News verdict

My honest opinion is that it will be very difficult for the Faroe Islands to reach the playoffs. A mircale is required. Their spirit and recent form have been inspiring, but the odds are stacked against them. Czechia are expected to beat Gibraltar, who have lost all their matches so far, and that result would end the Faroese dream even if they beat Croatia, which itself is unlikely to happen.

