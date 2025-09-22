GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

What wider recognition of Palestine means for the two-state solution and global diplomacy

UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal recognise Palestine, with France set to follow at UNGA

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
4 MIN READ
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas receiving a written communique from Britain’s Consul-General to Jerusalem Helen Winterton at his headquarters in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on September 21, 2025. The Palestinian president said on September 21 that Britain, Canada and Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state was a necessary step toward lasting peace in the region.
Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas receiving a written communique from Britain’s Consul-General to Jerusalem Helen Winterton at his headquarters in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on September 21, 2025. The Palestinian president said on September 21 that Britain, Canada and Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state was a necessary step toward lasting peace in the region.
AFP

Dubai: Britain, Canada and Australia formally recognised Palestine on Sunday, joining Portugal in a coordinated diplomatic move ahead of the UN General Assembly in New York. France is expected to announce recognition during the gathering that begins Tuesday.

It marks the first time G7 powers — the UK and Canada — have taken the step, reflecting mounting global anger over Israel’s war in Gaza.

Why is this happening now?

Governments long argued recognition should come only as part of a peace deal with Israel. But the scale of destruction in Gaza, allegations of genocide, and a sharp shift in public opinion have forced the issue. Leaders say without recognition, the two-state solution risks vanishing.

How does this affect the two-state solution?

Supporters argue recognition is the only way to keep the two-state solution viable. By acknowledging Palestine, they hope to place it on equal diplomatic footing with Israel and revive a framework eroded by war and settlement expansion. Critics say recognition changes little on the ground, but backers insist the symbolism is crucial: without it, the two-state vision could collapse.

What is a state under international law?

The Montevideo Convention of 1933 defines four criteria:

• A permanent population

• Defined territory

• An effective government

• The ability to conduct international relations

Recognition means other countries believe these conditions are broadly met, even if borders remain disputed.

Does Palestine qualify?

Palestine has diplomatic missions abroad, takes part in international organisations, and fields Olympic teams. It issues passports and the Palestinian Authority runs services in parts of the West Bank. But it lacks control of its borders, has no army, and Gaza is ruled by Hamas under Israeli blockade. This “partial” statehood is why recognition carries heavy symbolism.

Is recognition just symbolic?

Recognition does not end Israel’s occupation or immediately improve daily life. But it has political and legal effects:

• Boosts Palestine’s legitimacy and standing

• Places it on more equal footing with Israel in talks

• Opens doors to trade, aid and cooperation

• Increases pressure on Israel in international forums

Some diplomats say it could also lead to bans on products from Israeli settlements in occupied territory.

How does the UN fit in?

Palestine currently holds Permanent Observer status at the UN, which allows participation but no voting rights. Full membership requires:

• Security Council approval: at least nine votes in favour, with no veto from the US, UK, France, Russia or China.

• General Assembly vote: two-thirds majority of member states.

In 2011, a Palestinian bid stalled at the Security Council. Most recently, on September 18, 2025, the US vetoed a resolution calling for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release, showing Washington remains the key obstacle.

How a state joins the UN

1. Apply to the UN Secretary-General.

2. Win Security Council backing (9 votes, no veto).

3. Secure a two-thirds General Assembly majority.

4. Gain full membership and voting rights.

How has Israel responded?

Israel rejects unilateral recognition, calling it a reward for Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu branded the latest moves “an absurd reward for terrorism” and insists Palestinian statehood must come only through direct negotiations.

Where do major powers stand?

• China and Russia recognised Palestine in 1988.

• India and most of the Global South also recognise it.

• The US remains the biggest obstacle, using its veto to block Palestinian membership.

With the UK, Canada and soon France on board, four of the Security Council’s five permanent members will recognise Palestine — leaving Washington isolated.

What’s next?

Recognition by Western powers may not immediately change realities in Gaza or the West Bank, but it marks a watershed diplomatic moment.

For Palestinians, it validates a long-denied right to self-determination. For Israel and the US, it signals growing isolation as even their closest allies shift stance.

What wider recognition of Palestine would mean

2025 (September):

• United Kingdom – First G7 country to formally recognise Palestine

• Canada – Joined the UK as a G7 recogniser

• Australia – Recognition announced alongside UK and Canada

• Portugal – Declared recognition ahead of UN General Assembly

• France – Expected to announce recognition at UNGA

2024:

• Spain – Recognition tied to Gaza war and push for two-state solution

• Ireland – Coordinated recognition with Spain and Norway

• Norway – Early mover in Europe’s shift

Earlier notable recognitions:

• Sweden (2014) – First major EU country to recognise Palestine

• Vatican (2015) – Recognition framed in terms of peace and justice

Total so far: Over 150 of the UN’s 193 members now recognise Palestine, including four of the five permanent Security Council members. The US remains the only holdout.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
IsraelPalestine

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Today, to revive the hope of peace and a two-state solution, I state clearly – as prime minister of this great country – that the United Kingdom formally recognises the state of Palestine,” Starmer said in a video statement released on social media.

UK, Canada, Australia formally recognise Palestine

4m read
A man waves a Palestinian flags to other activists and human rights defenders riding aboard a vessel departing from Tunisia's northern port of Bizerte on September 14, 2025 to join the last boats taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, bound for the Gaza Strip to break Israel's blockade on the Palestinian territory.

Luxembourg says will recognise Palestinian State

2m read
Several countries, including France and Britain, have pledged to recognise a Palestinian state during the UN General Assembly later this month.

Israel threatens action over Palestine recognition

2m read
Prévot said recognition would be formalised once Hamas frees all remaining hostages from the October 7, 2023 attacks and “no longer has any role in managing Palestine.”

Belgium to recognise Palestine, sanction Israel

3m read