Robinson was recognised by his father in photos released by authorities
Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson in connection with the shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a college campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.
Robinson was taken into custody Thursday night in St. George, Utah, roughly 250 miles from Orem, where the incident occurred. Investigators believe he acted alone.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox said the suspect’s family helped bring him in after he suggested or implied he carried out the shooting. “I want to thank the family members of Tyler Robinson who did the right thing,” Cox said.
Robinson is held at the Utah County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, and obstruction of justice. He was ordered held without bail. It is unclear if he has legal representation.
Authorities recovered a rifle hidden in a towel near the campus, with one spent cartridge and three others in the magazine. Bullet casings found at the scene bore messages, including “Hey, fascist. Catch,” “If you read this you are gay lmao,” and a reference to the Italian protest song Bella Ciao.
Kirk, 31, co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, was speaking at a debate when a shot was fired from a rooftop approximately 200 yards away. Video clips show Kirk collapsing after being hit in the neck. He was pronounced dead shortly afterward.
Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA at 18 with a mission to promote conservative principles on college campuses. He played a key role in mobilising young voters for Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and was a prominent conservative podcaster and commentator.
Kirk was known for his provocative statements on race, gender, and politics, earning both staunch supporters and critics. Trump announced he would posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Kirk’s killing drew swift condemnation from both parties. Gov. Cox described it as “an attack on the American experiment” and said politically motivated violence threatens society as a whole.
Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom called the attack “disgusting, vile, and reprehensible.” Trump ordered flags lowered to half-staff and described Kirk as “a good person” and “someone who wanted to help young people.”
The FBI and local police conducted a rapid investigation. Hours before the arrest, the FBI had released images of a “person of interest” fleeing the roof of the building. Robinson, who is not a student at Utah Valley University, was reportedly living with his family at the time.
Authorities continue to examine potential motives, including political or ideological influences suggested by the inscriptions on bullet casings.
The United States has a history of politically motivated attacks and mass shootings, often by young men with easy access to firearms. Kirk’s death adds to a series of politically charged incidents affecting public figures.
Kirk’s coffin was transported to his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona. Trump and Vice President JD Vance are expected to attend memorial services, honoring Kirk as a national figure in conservative politics.
With inputs from AFP, AP
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox