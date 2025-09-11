What to know: Trump ally Charlie Kirk killed during Utah debate

Authorities took one man, George Zinn, into custody who they later released after determining he was not the suspect, Mason said. The police booked Zinn into the county jail on allegations of obstructing justice, he said. A voicemail message left at a number listed for Zinn was not immediately returned. Zinn pleaded guilty in 2013 to making terrorist threats after police said he emailed Salt Lake City Marathon organizers asking to place bombs at the finish line.