Trump says Charlie Kirk 'is dead' after being shot at Utah Valley University event

US President Donald Trump announced Kirk's death on his social media site, Truth Social

Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.
AP

Dubai: Charlie Kirk, CEO and co-founder of the conservative Turning Point USA (TPUSA) advocacy group, has died, US President Donald Trump said on his social media site, Truth Social.

'The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie,' Trump posted on his social media platform.

Utah Valley University said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a suspect is in custody.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency is 'closely monitoring' the situation and has deployed agents to assist local authorities.

“Our thoughts are with Charlie, his loved ones, and everyone affected,” Patel posted on X. “Agents will be on the scene quickly, and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

US President Donald Trump also addressed the incident on his social media platform, Truth Social.

“We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot,” Trump wrote. “A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

'Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and young father,' Vice President JD Vance said in a tweet.

Who is Charlie Kirk?

Charlie Kirk, 31, is an American conservative political activist, influencer, and the co-founder and CEO of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a prominent right-wing organization that focuses on student outreach.

A staunch ally of US President Donald Trump, Kirk is a highly influential figure on the right, leveraging a massive social media presence with millions of followers across platforms. His rhetoric often sparks controversy and has earned him a significant following among young conservatives.

