FBI releases video clip, new photos of suspect in Charlie Kirk killing

Investigators recovered an older imported Mauser bolt-action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus, along the route the gunman took while fleeing, according to a person familiar with the investigation. The weapon still held the spent cartridge from a single shot as well as three unfired rounds in its magazine. While some reports described inscriptions with ideological messaging on the cartridge, law enforcement officials said they hadn't released any images of the weapon and could not verify those circulating publicly.