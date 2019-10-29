Trump tweeted a picture of the dog after a number of reporters had inquired about it

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump, who revealed an astonishing measure of detail Sunday about the special forces operation in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed, gave the public another detail about the raid on Monday - a photo of the German shepherd that was injured during the firefight.

Trump tweeted a picture of the dog after a number of reporters had inquired about it and he praised it for having done "such a GREAT JOB." Its name remains classified, however.

Gen. Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs chairman, told reporters at the Pentagon several hours before Trump tweeted that the military was intent on protecting the dog's identity.

"The dog is still in theater," Milley explained.

Trump, during his 48-minute appearance in the White House Diplomatic Room on Sunday, told reporters that U.S. forces suffered no casualties or injuries in the raid on al-Baghdadi's complex in northwest Syria, but disclosed that the dog was injured.