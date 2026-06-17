Trump once attacked Iran cash deals. Now he’s defending a $300 billion fund

Washington: US President Donald Trump is facing criticism over a proposed reconstruction and investment fund for Iran that could be worth up to $300 billion, with opponents arguing it resembles arrangements he fiercely criticised under former president Barack Obama, according to a CNN analysis.

The controversy erupted after Vice-President JD Vance, in an interview with CBS News on Monday, appeared to confirm reports that Iran could eventually benefit from a large reconstruction fund if it complies with the terms of a peace deal.

The White House has since sought to clarify the proposal, stressing that the money would not come from US taxpayers. Officials said any funding would come from outside investors, including Gulf countries, and would only be made available if Iran meets its obligations under an agreement.

Vance later told Fox News that the United States would encourage other countries, rather than Washington itself, to invest in Iran if Tehran changes its behaviour.

In speeches, campaign rallies and interviews, Trump frequently claimed the Obama administration had effectively handed Iran $150 billion, often portraying the move as one of the worst foreign policy decisions in US history.

The Obama-era deal involved access to Iranian assets that had been frozen abroad under sanctions, while the current proposal would rely on investment and reconstruction funding from third countries rather than direct US involvement.

Even so, some conservative commentators have questioned whether the distinction will satisfy voters who heard Trump spend years arguing that any large financial benefit to Iran ultimately strengthens the regime.

The issue threatens to become one of the most contentious aspects of Trump’s emerging Iran strategy as the administration seeks support for a broader agreement aimed at ending months of conflict and reducing tensions across the Middle East.

As negotiations continue, the debate over whether economic incentives can secure lasting peace — and whether they differ from the arrangements Trump once condemned — is likely to remain a central political battleground.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.