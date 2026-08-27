Iran war enters sixth month as Donald Trump's goals keep shifting

One of the most pressing questions has been what will be done with a stockpile of about 440 kilograms of enriched uranium that Tehran could potentially use for a weapon. The material is believed to be buried under three sites bombed by the U.S. and Israel last year. Trump said in a May 29 social media post that it would be retrieved by the US "in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED."