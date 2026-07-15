Indian Muslim stabbed 15 times in suspected US hate crime

Dubai: A routine workday at a shopping mall in the US state of Utah turned into a nightmare after an Indian Muslim employee was allegedly stabbed in a targeted hate attack by a man who later told police he “intends to kill Muslims.”

Utah Islamic Center Imam Shuaib Din told the Salt Lake Tribune that Larsen had also asked Sohail for a bottle of water. As Sohail turned to get it, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked him.

“He asked, ‘Where are you from?’ and he told him, ‘I’m from India, my name’s Sohail.’ Larsen then asked, ‘Are you Muslim?’ Sohail said yes, and he just began stabbing him,” she said.

She added that other mall workers told her Larsen had been walking around the shopping centre asking people about their religion before the attack.

“I was throwing anything I could - shoes, a chair, anything. He was stabbing him so viciously. I thought he was going to die,” she said.

“I know he doesn’t have insurance. He’s the only man working in his family. He has two babies and a wife, and they are not working right now,” Nunez told KSL.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.