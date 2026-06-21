Five hurt in suspected anti-Muslim attacks across Edinburgh

Dubai: Counterterrorism detectives in Scotland have launched an investigation after five men were injured in a series of suspected anti-Muslim attacks across Edinburgh, according to police and media reports, with videos showing a shirtless man carrying a large weapon and targeting multiple locations before being arrested.

The attacks began near a mosque in Edinburgh’s Broomhouse area, where two men were assaulted shortly after attending evening prayers, according to community groups, the BBC reported. Three other men were later attacked at separate locations across the city.

“My thoughts are with those who are injured and I thank the police and the emergency services for their response,” Starmer said. “I will not tolerate this - he will face the full force of the law.”

Another video appeared to show the suspect pinned to the ground by police officers, shouting that he was “protecting the country” as he was detained.

“I want to send a clear message of support to all our communities that there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland which is at its best when we stand together,” she said.

The Scottish Association of Mosques said two of the injured men had been attacked after attending prayers, while Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND) Scotland said members of the community were deeply shaken by the violence.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney said he was “deeply concerned” by the attacks and stressed that there was no place for violence, racism or intolerance in Scotland.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.