Five hurt in suspected anti-Muslim attacks across Edinburgh

Counterterror officers join probe after suspect allegedly targets worshippers
Dubai: Counterterrorism detectives in Scotland have launched an investigation after five men were injured in a series of suspected anti-Muslim attacks across Edinburgh, according to police and media reports, with videos showing a shirtless man carrying a large weapon and targeting multiple locations before being arrested.
Police Scotland said a 36-year-old white man was taken into custody late Friday following what officers described as a fast-moving sequence of violent incidents across the Scottish capital.
The attacks began near a mosque in Edinburgh’s Broomhouse area, where two men were assaulted shortly after attending evening prayers, according to community groups, the BBC reported. Three other men were later attacked at separate locations across the city.
The victims, aged 22, 22, 24, 27 and 39, suffered a range of injuries. Three required hospital treatment, though police said none of the injuries were life-threatening.
The Associated Press reported that Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the suspect appeared to be motivated by “anti-Muslim hatred”.
“My thoughts are with those who are injured and I thank the police and the emergency services for their response,” Starmer said. “I will not tolerate this - he will face the full force of the law.”
Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a bare-chested man roaming the streets armed with a weapon, smashing property and confronting members of the public.
One video showed a taxi with shattered windows at a petrol station, while another appeared to show the suspect entering a fuel station shop, knocking over shelves and scattering goods across the floor.
At a pizzeria on Leith Walk, staff reportedly rushed to close electronic security shutters as the man repeatedly struck the glass doors with the weapon while customers fled the area.
Another video appeared to show the suspect pinned to the ground by police officers, shouting that he was “protecting the country” as he was detained.
Police said officers equipped with Tasers confronted and arrested the man, though the devices were not discharged.
Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton described the incidents as a “shocking attack” and confirmed that Counter Terrorism Policing officers were assisting local investigators.
“I want to send a clear message of support to all our communities that there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland which is at its best when we stand together,” she said.
Muslim community organisations said several of the victims were Muslim.
The Scottish Association of Mosques said two of the injured men had been attacked after attending prayers, while Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND) Scotland said members of the community were deeply shaken by the violence.
The Muslim Council of Britain said Muslims were “rightly nervous and worried”, describing the incidents as part of a wider climate of hostility towards minority communities.
Scottish First Minister John Swinney said he was “deeply concerned” by the attacks and stressed that there was no place for violence, racism or intolerance in Scotland.
Police said extensive inquiries were continuing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the attacks and urged anyone with information to come forward.