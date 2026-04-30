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UK pours £25m into Jewish security after London attacks

Government moves to protect synagogues, schools and community centres

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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Protesters hold posters near the scene where two people were stabbed yesterday in the Golders Green neighbourhood, that has a large Jewish community, in London, Thursday, April 30, 2026.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Photo: AP)
Protesters hold posters near the scene where two people were stabbed yesterday in the Golders Green neighbourhood, that has a large Jewish community, in London, Thursday, April 30, 2026.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant) (Photo: AP)

LONDON: The UK government has announced an additional £25 million in funding to bolster security for Jewish communities, following a series of attacks that have heightened fears over safety and rising antisemitism.

Interior minister Shabana Mahmood said the funding would be used to strengthen protection at synagogues, schools and community centres after two Jewish men were stabbed in north London in broad daylight.

“People have a sense of deep insecurity,” Mahmood told Sky News, adding that the new funding would provide enhanced protective measures for places of worship and community institutions.

The announcement comes amid growing concern over a surge in targeted attacks. Wednesday’s stabbings in Golders Green — an area with a large Jewish population — follow a string of recent arson inci-dents involving synagogues and Jewish sites, as well as a deadly attack in Manchester last year.

Timeline: Attacks on London’s Jewish community

March 23: Arson in Golders Green destroys four ambulances run by a Jewish charity

April 15: Attempted petrol bomb attack on Finchley Reform Synagogue; no damage

April 17: Suspicious substances found near Israeli embassy; separate arson attempt in Hen-don

April 18: Object believed to be a petrol bomb hits synagogue in Harrow; minor damage

April 28: Suspected arson targets memorial wall in Golders Green

April 29: Two Jewish men stabbed in broad daylight; suspect arrested

Police said the incidents appear to be linked and are being investigated by counter-terrorism officers, with some claims attributed to an Iran-linked group, according to AFP.

Police said a 45-year-old British man, originally from Somalia, has been arrested and remains in custody. The victims, 34-year-old Shloime Rand and 76-year-old Moshe Shine, are in stable condition in hospital.

Rand’s mother told the BBC she’s “pretty horrified that these things could happen on the streets of London”

Authorities confirmed the suspect had previously been referred to the government’s counter-terrorism Prevent programme, and was known to have a history of violence and mental health issues.

A little-known group believed to be linked to Iran has claimed responsibility for the recent arson at-tacks and said one of its “lone wolves” carried out the stabbings. The claim, reported by SITE Intelli-gence Group, has not been independently verified.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack as “utterly appalling,” warning it was part of a broader pattern rather than an isolated incident, BBC reported. “There is a very deep sense of anxiety about security, safety and identity,” he said.

The government said it would fast-track new legislation aimed at closing legal gaps around organisa-tions linked to hostile states and their proxies.

The attacks come against a backdrop of rising tensions, with monitoring groups reporting a sharp in-crease in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in Britain since the outbreak of the war in Ga-za.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said the investigation was ongoing, with officers fo-cusing on securing justice for the victims. A property in south-east London is also being searched as part of the probe.

Political leaders have called for a firm response. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage described the situation as an “emergency,” warning that the threat of extremist violence was escalating rapidly.

The government’s latest funding pledge signals a stepped-up effort to reassure communities and pre-vent further attacks. But with tensions running high and investigations continuing, authorities face mounting pressure to deliver swift and visible results.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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