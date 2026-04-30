UK pours £25m into Jewish security after London attacks

Interior minister Shabana Mahmood said the funding would be used to strengthen protection at synagogues, schools and community centres after two Jewish men were stabbed in north London in broad daylight.

The announcement comes amid growing concern over a surge in targeted attacks. Wednesday’s stabbings in Golders Green — an area with a large Jewish population — follow a string of recent arson inci-dents involving synagogues and Jewish sites, as well as a deadly attack in Manchester last year.

Police said the incidents appear to be linked and are being investigated by counter-terrorism officers, with some claims attributed to an Iran-linked group, according to AFP.

A little-known group believed to be linked to Iran has claimed responsibility for the recent arson at-tacks and said one of its “lone wolves” carried out the stabbings. The claim, reported by SITE Intelli-gence Group, has not been independently verified.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack as “utterly appalling,” warning it was part of a broader pattern rather than an isolated incident, BBC reported. “There is a very deep sense of anxiety about security, safety and identity,” he said.

The attacks come against a backdrop of rising tensions, with monitoring groups reporting a sharp in-crease in both antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents in Britain since the outbreak of the war in Ga-za.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said the investigation was ongoing, with officers fo-cusing on securing justice for the victims. A property in south-east London is also being searched as part of the probe.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.