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Belgium to buy €700 million cruise missiles for F-35 jets, drones

Belgium steps up defence spending amid rising European security concerns

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Belgium to buy €700 million cruise missiles for F-35 jets, drones

BRUSSELS: Belgium is set to spend nearly €700 million on Norwegian-made cruise missiles for its new F-35 fighter jets, according to reports by De Tijd and L’Echo.

The AGM-184 JSM missiles are being developed by Norway’s Kongsberg with US defence firm Raytheon. The weapons can strike targets on land or at sea from up to 350km away.

The missiles can be carried inside the F-35 without reducing the aircraft’s stealth capability, which helps it avoid enemy radar detection. Belgium has already ordered 34 F-35 jets and plans to buy 11 more.

The missiles are also expected to be used later on Belgium’s SkyGuardian military drones. In preparation, the army has ordered 16 Brimstone missiles and 120 Hellfire missiles for the drones.

The purchases are part of Belgium’s wider effort to strengthen its military capabilities amid growing security concerns in Europe, according to belga News Agency.

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