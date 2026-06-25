Did Google predict the Venezuela earthquake? Here’s what really happened

What Google’s Android Earthquake Alerts System did was detect the earthquake moments after it began and send warnings before the strongest shaking reached millions of people. Experts say that crucial difference can save lives, even if the warning lasts only a few seconds.

According to reports multiple media reports, many Android users in Venezuela received alerts shortly before the tremors arrived. The notifications displayed the estimated magnitude of the earthquake and its distance from the user’s location, allowing people a brief window to move to safer places.

One X user wrote that the alert “saved many lives,” saying an alarm sounded on the phone seconds before the earthquake, giving enough time to rush into the garden.

Google’s system relies on the accelerometers built into billions of Android smartphones. These tiny sensors, normally used to detect screen orientation and movement, can also pick up the subtle vibrations caused by an earthquake.

When many phones in the same area detect similar ground movement simultaneously, Google’s algorithms analyse the data to estimate the earthquake’s location, magnitude and expected intensity. If the system determines that damaging shaking is likely, alerts are automatically sent to people in affected areas.

The first to arrive are primary waves (P-waves), which usually cause little damage. They travel faster than the more destructive secondary waves (S-waves) that produce the strongest shaking. By detecting the early P-waves, the system can issue alerts before the slower, more dangerous waves arrive.

“It was not Google who predicted the occurrence of the earthquake, but rather detected the very beginning signs and sent out an alert well before the intense shaking began,” Nikhar Arora, Director at BOTS.Ai by HR Anexi, told NDTV.

“Although it is impossible to predict earthquakes, it is possible to use technology to detect them immediately and communicate the news as quickly as possible to prevent injuries and deaths,” he said.

The Venezuela earthquake has become a reminder that while science still cannot predict exactly when an earthquake will strike, modern technology can provide something almost as valuable: precious seconds that could mean the difference between danger and survival.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.