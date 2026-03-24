4-hour queues at US airports as security crunch deepens

A National Transportation Safety Board official was stuck in a TSA line in Houston for three hours while trying to reach New York for an investigation, prompting officials to “beg” for expedited clearance, according to NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy.

The immediate issue is severe congestion at airport security checkpoints, driven by staff shortages at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

What is the real problem at US airports?

The situation has become so acute that President Donald Trump ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to assist with airport security — an unusual step that has sparked political debate and raised fresh questions about how the US manages aviation safety.

The chaos has been compounded by broader pressures on global aviation, including the Iran war, recent accidents and operational delays, creating a perfect storm for travellers. At several airports, passengers have reported waiting up to four hours to clear security, with some missing flights entirely.

Long security lines stretching for hours, missed flights and mounting frustration — US airports are facing widespread disruption as a funding standoff leaves key security operations understaffed at the peak of the spring travel season.

The impasse is tied to disagreements over immigration enforcement, particularly ICE’s role in deportation operations. Democrats have refused to fund DHS without restrictions on these activities, while Republicans have pushed to maintain them.

The disruption stems from a funding standoff in Washington that has halted routine financing for parts of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including TSA operations.

Why is there a budget crunch?

Passengers have reported similar delays. One traveller missed his flight after waiting four hours in security, while another lost a $500 deposit after repeated delays.

As a result, TSA staffing has been stretched, leading directly to longer queues and slower processing times.

At airports, TSA — which falls under DHS — is responsible for screening passengers and baggage to ensure safe travel. Any disruption to its funding or staffing has immediate knock-on effects on airport operations.

The Department of Homeland Security oversees a wide range of functions related to national security, including aviation safety, border protection and immigration enforcement.

What does Homeland Security do?

Why are ICE officers being used instead of TSA staff?

In response to the staffing crunch, President Trump ordered ICE officers to assist with airport security — a move that is highly unusual.

While ICE typically focuses on immigration enforcement and deportations, its officers are now supplementing TSA personnel at checkpoints.

The deployment has helped shorten lines in some cases, but has also raised concerns about costs and the appropriateness of using immigration officers for aviation security roles.

One passenger questioned the approach, saying: “The lines are shorter today. But in my mind, we can fund TSA a lot less expensive than we can send ICE here, put them up in hotels and all the things that go along with that.”

What is being done to fix the situation?

Lawmakers are now working to resolve the funding standoff, with senators discussing a potential deal that would fund most of DHS operations — including TSA — while excluding some of ICE’s enforcement activities.