4-hour queues at US airports as security crunch deepens

Budget standoff and staff shortages disrupt travel across the country
Long security lines stretching for hours, missed flights and mounting frustration — US airports are facing widespread disruption as a funding standoff leaves key security operations understaffed at the peak of the spring travel season.
The chaos has been compounded by broader pressures on global aviation, including the Iran war, recent accidents and operational delays, creating a perfect storm for travellers. At several airports, passengers have reported waiting up to four hours to clear security, with some missing flights entirely.
The situation has become so acute that President Donald Trump ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers to assist with airport security — an unusual step that has sparked political debate and raised fresh questions about how the US manages aviation safety.
The immediate issue is severe congestion at airport security checkpoints, driven by staff shortages at the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
A National Transportation Safety Board official was stuck in a TSA line in Houston for three hours while trying to reach New York for an investigation, prompting officials to “beg” for expedited clearance, according to NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy.
Passengers have reported similar delays. One traveller missed his flight after waiting four hours in security, while another lost a $500 deposit after repeated delays.
The disruption stems from a funding standoff in Washington that has halted routine financing for parts of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), including TSA operations.
The impasse is tied to disagreements over immigration enforcement, particularly ICE’s role in deportation operations. Democrats have refused to fund DHS without restrictions on these activities, while Republicans have pushed to maintain them.
As a result, TSA staffing has been stretched, leading directly to longer queues and slower processing times.
Oversees national security functions including aviation, borders and immigration
TSA handles passenger and baggage screening at airports
ICE focuses on immigration enforcement and deportations
Customs and Border Protection manages entry points and borders
Funding disputes can directly impact airport staffing and operations
Current crisis linked to budget standoff over immigration enforcement
The Department of Homeland Security oversees a wide range of functions related to national security, including aviation safety, border protection and immigration enforcement.
At airports, TSA — which falls under DHS — is responsible for screening passengers and baggage to ensure safe travel. Any disruption to its funding or staffing has immediate knock-on effects on airport operations.
In response to the staffing crunch, President Trump ordered ICE officers to assist with airport security — a move that is highly unusual.
While ICE typically focuses on immigration enforcement and deportations, its officers are now supplementing TSA personnel at checkpoints.
The deployment has helped shorten lines in some cases, but has also raised concerns about costs and the appropriateness of using immigration officers for aviation security roles.
One passenger questioned the approach, saying: “The lines are shorter today. But in my mind, we can fund TSA a lot less expensive than we can send ICE here, put them up in hotels and all the things that go along with that.”
Lawmakers are now working to resolve the funding standoff, with senators discussing a potential deal that would fund most of DHS operations — including TSA — while excluding some of ICE’s enforcement activities.
Negotiations have intensified, with both sides signalling urgency.
“All I can say is that the discussions have been very positive and productive, and hopefully headed in the right direction,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer added: “Both sides are working in a serious way.”
Up to 4 hours wait time at some airport security lines
At least 3 hours delay reported for an NTSB official in Houston
Around $500 lost by one passenger due to delays
23+ recent disruptions impacting aviation (storms, war, accidents)
Thousands of passengers affected daily by delays and long queues
Industry officials say the disruptions are temporary, though passengers may continue to face delays in the near term.
“The issues we’re dealing with today are truly temporary,” said Airlines for America CEO Chris Sununu.
However, the crisis has exposed deeper vulnerabilities in the system — particularly how political gridlock can directly affect critical infrastructure like airport security.
The disruption is going beyond inconvenience.
Passengers are missing flights, losing money on bookings and facing uncertainty due to poor communication about delays. In one case, a traveller lost a $500 deposit after repeated flight delays.
The unpredictability is also increasing travel anxiety, even among frequent flyers.
Yes — the airport disruption is unfolding alongside broader aviation pressures.
The Iran war has affected airspace usage and scheduling, while recent accidents and operational disruptions have added strain to airline systems.
Together, these factors are compounding delays and reducing system resilience.
If no agreement is reached, staffing shortages could worsen, leading to longer queues and more flight disruptions.
Airports may continue relying on temporary measures like ICE deployments, but these are not seen as sustainable long-term solutions.
The immediate fix is resolving the funding dispute to restore full staffing for TSA operations.
Longer term, experts say the system needs more stable funding mechanisms, better workforce planning and improved coordination between agencies to handle surges in demand and crises.
- with inputs from AP