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Homeland Security restarts Global Entry program after travelers faced long airport lines

Homeland Security revives Global Entry amid travel chaos

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AP
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Airline passengers wait in long lines to get through the TSA security screening at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Airline passengers wait in long lines to get through the TSA security screening at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The US Department of Homeland Security restarted the Global Entry program on Wednesday, a little over two weeks after it halted the service for travelers because of the partial government shutdown.

Global Entry allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers to use expedited kiosks — for a fee — when entering the United States from abroad, saving them time at airports and other ports of entry.

Suspended on Feb. 22

Homeland Security officials initially said the program would be suspended as long as the partial shutdown remained in effect when announcing the move on Feb. 22.

The department reassigned US Customs and Border Protection workers staffing the Global Entry program to process all other arriving travelers.

Travelers at a handful of US airports faced long security lines this past weekend, raising concerns about how the government shutdown will impact the busy spring travel season.

The shutdown began Feb. 14 after Democrats and the White House were unable to reach a deal on legislation to fund Homeland Security. Democrats want changes to immigration operations that are central to President Donald Trump’s deportation campaign.

The problems during the latest shutdown are renewing attention to ways to prevent airport security operations from being slowed during political impasses, including allowing more airports to outsource security screening while maintaining TSA oversight.

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