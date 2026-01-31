GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 20°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

US government shuts down, but quick resolution expected

The House is set to move early next week to ratify a Senate-backed deal

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Capitol
The Capitol

The US government entered a partial shutdown Saturday as a midnight funding deadline passed without Congress approving a 2026 budget, though disruption was expected to be limited with the House set to move early next week to ratify a Senate-backed deal.

The funding lapse followed a breakdown in negotiations driven by Democratic anger over the killing of two protesters in Minneapolis by federal immigration agents, which derailed talks over new money for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai hosts World Realty Congress Awards 2025

Dubai hosts World Realty Congress Awards 2025

2m read
His long legislative career in the state began in 1995, when he won the Baramati Assembly seat — a constituency he would retain for nearly three decades and across seven terms, emerging as one of the most influential regional leaders in western Maharashtra.

Baramati legacy: Ajit Pawar’s long road to power

3m read
Former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith testifies before the House Judiciary Committee about his investigations into President Donald Trump, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026 at the Capitol in Washington.

Takeaways from Jack Smith on his case against Trump

6m read
Should UAE borrowers expect fewer rate cuts in 2026?

Should UAE borrowers expect fewer rate cuts in 2026?

3m read