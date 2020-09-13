Sharjah: A young Indian woman reportedly plunged to her death from a residential tower in Sharjah on Sunday.
The incident happened in Al Majaz area and Sharjah Police are conducting investigation to find the cause of her death, which is a suspected suicide case. A source told Gulf News that the close relatives and family members of the deceased are being questioned to determined the cause of death.
The woman in her late 20s leaves behind a child and husband. The Indian Consulate in Dubai said it had come to know about the incident and was trying to gather more details. Gulf News could not immediately receive a response from Sharjah Police.