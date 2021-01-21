Dubai: A month-long Winter Carnival will begin at Dubai’s Zabeel Park on Monday, Dubai Municipality announced on Thursday. The carnival, which will continue until February 25, will be held every day from 4pm to 10pm at Gate No 2 of the park.
The Winter Carnival includes circus shows, princess shows, performances by musicians and various events that are in line with the winter atmosphere, during which visitors can practise many different activities. In addition, there will be a set of food trucks and kiosks selling various products, apart from workshops for children.
The carnival will also include camping and barbecue events that aim to promote the tradition of practising such activities during the winter season among children and park visitors.
All through the carnival, there will be strict adherence to health and safety protocol in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.