The service will include consultations, guidance and advices for all community members who need guidance. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Ministry of Community Development (MoCD) has launched ‘Financial Adviser’, a free consultation service that can help families overcome financial challenges. The initiative is in line with the observance of ‘World Savings Day’ on October 31.

Hessa Tahlak, assistant undersecretary of Social Development at MoCD, said: “The ‘Financial Adviser’ initiative is part of the national policy aimed at helping families in the UAE face the challenges of marital life by “raising the values of maintaining the stability and sustainability of the family and its cohesion. The service will include consultations, guidance and advice for all community members who need guidance and consultations.” The goal is to promote happiness in Emirati families to achieve solidarity and cohesion.

Alia Al Joker, MoCD director of Family Development Department, added: “The service will be provided to targeted groups through the ministry website, in addition to workshops and rehabilitation courses.”

She said that the financial advisor initiative promotes adequate awareness about the importance of financial management within the basic requirements of the family to be met, and therefore reduces family and marital problems. The initiative also raises awareness of the home economy and the role of financial consultations to stabilise family relationships.

The financial advisory service will be provided to targeted groups and service seekers, members of the community in general, spouses and families, through the Ministry's website www.mocd.gov.ae in addition to workshops and rehabilitation courses later. In line with the precautionary measures taken to preserve the health and safety of community members from the novel coronavirus, the initiative will now be provided only through the Ministry's website and live streaming of the ministry's Instagram account (@mocdUAE); the services will be expanded through a number of channels to achieve effective and direct communication with the beneficiaries of the service later.

The ministry has also introduced the “Iddikhar” smart application which to spread the culture of saving within the community, promote family awareness of financial planning, moving from the concept of consumption to saving.