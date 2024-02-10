Dubai: Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the “next frontiers” are among the main themes to be addressed by World Governments Summit 2024 in Dubai from February 12 to 14, due to its impact across various key sectors, and the potential transformation it could bring to communities around the world.
The Summit will host more than 100 personalities and leaders of major AI companies, and will bring together business owners, experts and key players in the field of AI, alongside government leaders in meetings that aim to result in solutions that empower governments to keep pace with AI developments. Such meetings aim to also create frameworks to face AI challenges through dialogue and partnerships.
Ministers from around the world
The World Governments Summit will host a number of government leaders and international organisation officials involved in advanced technology and AI, including Dr Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology in Egypt; Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations of Azerbaijan; Mohamed Abdallahi Louly, Minister of Digital Transformation and Innovation of Mauritania; and Kathi Vidal, Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property of United States and Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
Also present will be leaders of AI companies, including Chat GPT developer and CEO of Open AI, Sam Altman; Yann LeCun, Vice President and Chief AI Scientist at Meta; Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA; Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ; AJ Abdallat, CEO of Beyond Limits; and Werner Vogels, Chief Technology Officer at Amazon.