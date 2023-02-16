Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday issued instructions that the 11th edition of the World Government Summit be held next year from February 12 to 14, 2024.
The 10th edition of the summit, which ended on Wednesday, saw 10,000 participants from 150 countries, including 20 heads of states and 250 ministers. As many as 80 bilateral agreements were signed during the three-day summit.
The WGS tackled the issue of shaping the future through six main themes: Accelerating Development and Governance, Future of Societies and Healthcare, Exploring the Frontiers, Governing Economic Resilience and Connectivity, Global City Design and Sustainability, and Prioritising Learning and Work.